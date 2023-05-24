Chicago Lane Tech collected a solid win over Chicago DePaul in a 11-6 verdict on May 24 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse.
In recent action on May 13, Chicago DePaul faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Kenwood on May 11 at Chicago Kenwood Academy.
