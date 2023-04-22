Chicago Lane Tech collected a solid win over Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a 15-6 verdict in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on April 17, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Latin.
