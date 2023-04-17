The force was strong for Chicago Lane Tech as it pierced Chicago Latin during Monday's 16-6 thumping in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.

In recent action on April 5, Chicago Latin faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Marist on April 3 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.