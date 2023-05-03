Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Kenwood prevailed over Chicago Taft 12-4 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 26, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Kenwood took on Wilmette Regina Dominican on April 22 at Wilmette Regina Dominican High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.