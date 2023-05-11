Chicago DePaul painted a masterpiece of offensive lacrosse all over the canvas of Lombard Montini's defense for a 13-3 win in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on May 11.
In recent action on May 6, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago DePaul took on Chicago Latin on May 4 at Chicago DePaul.
