Wilmette Loyola showed it had the juice to douse Chicago DePaul in a goals barrage during a 21-2 win in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 22.

In recent action on May 13, Chicago DePaul faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago Mt Carmel on May 15 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.

