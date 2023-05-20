Chicago Mother Mcauley showed no mercy to Chicago Kenwood, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 15-4 victory in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 20.
In recent action on May 11, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Orland Park Sandburg on May 13 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.