Defense dominated as Chicago Lane Tech pitched an 18-0 shutout of Chicago Northside in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on May 5.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Northside faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Taft on April 26 at Chicago Taft High School.
