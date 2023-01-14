Kindred: Pontiac’s David Young, a coach who brought heat and heart, adds Hall of Fame track honor

More than once, colleagues at The Pantagraph would return from a Pontiac High School football game or track meet and say, “Man, that David Young is so intense. He’s on those guys all the time! He’s a wildman.”

My response?

“That’s only one side of him. He’s a different guy off the field, away from the track. Trust me.”

We grew up together, me a year older in our little hometown of Atlanta, Illinois. We ran with the same circle of friends. We shared a lot of laughs and, yes, did some things we should not have done. We also did some things right … paid attention in class, set goals, listened to our coaches.

Accountability mattered, at home and school.

At his core, that’s who Young was for nearly 40 years as a coach, including 35 at Pontiac. He was the guy who passionately held athletes in his charge accountable, demanding the best from them. He got it often enough that his coaching peers, in football and now track, have inducted him into their state Halls of Fame.

In 2017, Young was voted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, having served as Mick Peterson’s defensive coordinator for 18 highly successful years before going 47-27 as Pontiac’s head coach. On Jan. 7, he was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Lombard.

During a 22-year tenure as Pontiac’s boys head track coach, the Indians won 14 of 15 Corn Belt Conference championships in one stretch, captured three sectional titles and had 18 individuals and five relays earn state medals despite being among the smallest schools in Class AA.

How did it happen? Athletes at Pontiac came to accept both David Youngs — the one who got in their face at the top of his lungs and the man who, maybe only minutes later, calmly showed them a softer side.

“Guys will tell you that I probably was hard (on them) and had real high expectations and obviously was very intense,” Young said. “But after the practice was over, I’d make my way around the locker room and sit down and have a completely different tone and explain things in a way to make them understand what I was trying to get out of them.

“They were able to distinguish between, ‘Hey, this is my role as coach and this is my human side.’ I think they respected that. There was never any baggage carried over to the next day or any hesitation on how they might approach the next day. They knew that I was behind them all the way. They just understood that I was going to get every ounce out of them.”

Was it an ‘old school’ style? Feel free to call it that. Young knows it’s true, saying if he were to get into coaching now, “There’s no way I could get the same response or coach the same way.”

“I tell people, ‘I’ve had my time,'” said Young, who retired from teaching in 2016 and from coaching last spring. “I say, ‘It’s time for someone else to step up and try to have the same commitment.’”

Good luck.

Young’s level of commitment was in line with his expectations. He was never one to “settle,” always pushing for more. Likely, it led some athletes to quit or not try out for his teams at all. Those who bought in were rewarded with championships.

Corey Christenson saw it as Young’s assistant in track for many years and, from 2017-2022, as the head coach with Young as his assistant.

“It was tough love,” Christenson said. “The kids knew that there was an expectation. He lived by that. It was like, ‘I’m not going to dumb it down for you. This is our expectation. Either you’re going to hit it or you’re not, but my job is to hold you accountable for it.’”

There’s that word again: accountable. Young was held to it at Olympia High School, where he participated in football and track for four years and in basketball and wrestling for two each. As an Olympia freshman, he ran track for Curt Christenson, Corey’s father.

Young later was a receiver in football for four years at Eureka College. He entered coaching with two years at Illinois Valley Central in Chillicothe and one at Olympia before being hired at Pontiac in 1986.

He hadn’t even applied at Pontiac, feeling as “an Olympia guy” he would want no part of teaching and coaching at rival Pontiac. However, Roger Tuttle, Pontiac’s principal at the time, learned Young’s position at Olympia had been "riffed" (Reduction in Force) and tracked down a phone number for him from Young’s grandparents in Atlanta, Eldon and Thelma Givens.

It led to a call to Young in August 1986 at Lake of the Ozarks, where he was vacationing. He “hesitantly” agreed to an interview. It changed his life and those of so many Pontiac athletes.

A good number have reached out to Young about his latest Hall of Fame induction. Santos Gonzalez, a former football and track star, called Young “one of the most impactful humans I had in my life.”

“I can still remember the day he came to my eighth grade track meet and how pumped I was that he was there,” Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “Through high school, always there, and in more ways than just a coach.”

Zach Lee referred to Young as “one of my favorite coaches!”

“Can’t say enough good things about Coach Young,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “Every person who knows him has had a positive experience, athlete or not. Truly had a passion to shape young men and women to be the best they can be.”

Young, a newcomer to Facebook, calls it all “very humbling.” Christenson will tell you it is well-deserved.

“He’s such a good role model,” Christenson said. “He’s so articulate and he’s a worker … get there early and stay late, pick up what you used and don’t ask anybody to put your stuff away or fix your stuff that’s supposed to be fixed. It’s your stuff, so you take care of it.”

Old school? You bet.

And being accountable.

PHOTOS: Hall of Fame football coach David Young