Kindred: Embracing ‘the grind,’ U High grad Malik Wildermuth pursues career as coach

Malik Wildermuth was a sophomore at University High School and already, he had his career path in mind. He would visit the office of his head coach, Bob Fitzgerald, to talk basketball and the inner workings of the game.

One day, he shared with Fitzgerald his desire to become a coach.

“He told me I should look into broadcasting or something. He said it’s the same thing (as being in the game), you just don’t get the blame,” Wildermuth said.

If you know Fitzgerald, you know his dry, sarcastic wit. Likely, he was kidding. Fact is, the former Pioneer coach doesn’t recall making the comment.

“But it’s pretty good advice!” he said, laughing.

Wildermuth is all smiles as well. He is coaching basketball and loving every minute. A month shy of his 27th birthday, he is in his first year as a men’s assistant coach at Augustana after two at Illinois College, one at Millikin and one at Marshalltown (Iowa) Community College.

Also an admission counselor at Augustana, Wildermuth can’t get enough of the gym, film sessions, game planning, drill work, teaching and long hours that go into coaching.

“I just love the grind of it,” he said following a 65-50 loss to Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 14 at Shirk Center. “I love working with the guys and giving back the same thing I was given. I had coaches like Fitz (Fitzgerald) and other people growing up and I want to go on with that.”

Fitzgerald will tell you Wildermuth was a grinder who “did a lot of things other players didn’t want to do.” He was a key man in a run that saw the Pioneers go 72-16 from 2012-14, including a Class 2A state runner-up finish.

The star of those teams was Keita Bates-Diop, who went on to be the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year at Ohio State and now plays for the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-foot-5 Wildermuth brought toughness and fire. Occasionally, it seemed the fire would get out of control.

Watching him, you didn’t necessarily think “coach.” Yet, along with the fire came what Fitzgerald called “an analytical mind.”

“You could see it in his approach to practice and just the way he played,” Fitzgerald said. “He was always thinking. When you have a player like that who wants to engage you and the thought processes behind the decisions you make, that’s wonderful to have.”

Wildermuth found success as a college player. After a year at El Camino College in California, he played at Carl Sandburg College in 2015-16 and at Central College in Pella, Iowa, from 2016-18. At Central, he was a second-team all-conference pick, two-time team defensive MVP and averaged 15.4 points per game as a senior.

The first coaching opportunity came at Illinois College under former IWU player Steve Schweer.

“I said, ‘What do you need from me?’” Wildermuth said. “He said, ‘I just need ideas.’ He said, ‘I might not go with them, but keep bringing ideas.’ That’s what I try to do, keep bringing new things and taking everything I’ve learned from being a player through these four years of coaching so far.

“I’ve learned a lot of different things. Along the way, it’s taking things that I like and different perspectives. I just try to help any way I can.”

Augustana is a young team under second-year head coach Tom Jessee. The roster includes just four upperclassmen to go with seven sophomores and three freshmen.

There is work to be done, but Wildermuth is eager to pitch in. There is nowhere he’d rather be, and not just because of basketball.

His mother, Rebecca Wildermuth, is originally from the Quad Cities and is living there again. His twin brother and former U High teammate, Kane Wildermuth, is a Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional (QIDP) in the Quad Cities, working with adults with special needs. The brothers live together in Silvis just down the street from where they were born.

“I’m really happy,” said Malik, whose goal is to become a head coach. “I just want to take time, continue to learn. I’ve made a lot of stops. I’d like to piece that all together and hopefully one day get the opportunity to do that.”

Wildermuth has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Central and a master’s in education from Grand Canyon University.

Fitzgerald considers him to be “an educator at heart” who cares deeply about players.

“I think his strongest quality is that he truly believes in personal relationships with his players,” Fitzgerald said. “I think that will make him a quality head coach when he gets a chance to be one.”

Wildermuth was U High’s de facto head coach once as a senior. Trailing Chicago Morgan Park by a point in overtime, and with Bates-Diop having fouled out, Fitzgerald took a timeout with 4.4 seconds left.

“Malik walked up to me and said, ‘Give me the ball and tell everybody to get out of the way,’” Fitzgerald said.

Wildermuth scored the game-winner with two-tenth of a second remaining.

“In that moment, he thought, ‘Where are we in this game, what do we need and how can I get it?’” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the mark of a coach.”

Wildermuth loves being one.

It beats broadcasting.

