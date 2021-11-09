Kindred: Bob Blunk gave his heart and help to U High athletics

For the first 10 years of my tenure at The Pantagraph, a bulletin board near the desk of sports editor Jim Barnhart was the launching point for all coverage. Barnhart would post “the schedule,” detailing the assignments for the week.

Sometimes your name was next to Normal Community’s game for a football Friday. Or, you might be tabbed for a Bloomington basketball game on a Tuesday and a Central Catholic game on Friday.

There was never a discernible or discussed reason for who went where … more a “luck of the draw” type thing. For Bryan Bloodworth, a fellow sportswriter at the time who later succeeded Barnhart as sports editor, the luckiest draw was being sent to a University High football or basketball game.

“I always looked forward to covering a U High event knowing that I would run into Bob,” Bloodworth said.

He wasn’t alone in that. Bob Blunk brought a warm smile and playful sense of humor to every assignment, his and yours. Whether he was on the football sideline with the U High chain gang or at the basketball scorer’s table with a sharpened No. 2 pencil, Blunk was a sportswriter’s dream … someone who made your job easier and more fun, but wanted nothing in return.

His death last week at age 88 leaves a void for all of us.

“He had such a gentle way about him,” Bloodworth said. “He could talk to anybody. He was a real friend to all sports, particularly high school.”

Among those Blunk talked to was Barnhart. They worked together for decades at The Pantagraph, Barnhart in the sports department and Blunk as a printer for 32 years.

Blunk provided Barnhart intel on what it was like to ride to a game with Bloodworth, who was born with only his left arm. Blunk filled Barnhart in on the terror of a one-armed man driving 70 miles an hour while eating a hamburger and drinking a milkshake.

The story made Barnhart’s column.

“He called it the eighth wonder of the world or something like that,” Bloodworth said.

Blunk loved it. A smile would stretch across his round face. A hearty laugh would make his shoulders shimmy and shake.

Bob Morris saw it frequently while coaching football and basketball at U High. Blunk was on the chain gang when Morris was an assistant football coach under Frank Chiodo, and was the official scorer for basketball during Morris’ time as boys head coach from 1980-86.

“He was involved in so many ways for all the right reasons,” Morris said. “He had a heart of gold and had his heart in the right place. It was always to help others. That’s what he was about.

“He loved Unit 5 because that’s where he graduated from (Normal Community), but he loved the Intercity. He just loved the local kids. He loved following them and he loved getting to know them. I thought it was neat that someone like him would just always want to know about the kids.”

Blunk’s ties to U High stemmed from his wife, Barb, being a longtime teacher there. She died in September of this year, three weeks shy of their 64th wedding anniversary.

Blunk mourned her loss and now, too soon, we mourn his, along with his daughters, Cindy Venker and Cathy Kagel, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Morris said we don’t have enough people like him. He’s right. The good news is we had one of him.

Cal Hubbard found Blunk to be a man who would “do anything for anybody.” Blunk was the scorekeeper early in Hubbard’s tenure as head basketball coach, which began in 1989. When the Pioneers celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1995 Class A state championship in January 2020, Hubbard contacted Blunk and invited him.

“He wrote back and said, ‘Cal, I’m just not up to doing it, but I appreciate the invitation,’” Hubbard said. “He loved sports. He was always so positive and supportive of the kids. He was just a good guy, an easy going guy.”

His personality made him a hit as a Unit 5 bus driver for 16 years following his retirement from The Pantagraph. He came to be known as “Driver Bob” because of the love he showed the students and athletic teams he served.

That’s how he viewed it … as service. And he loved every minute. His brother, Dave Blunk of Danvers, is certain of that.

“He loved everything he did,” Dave Blunk said. “That’s how he was. If he didn’t love it, he wouldn’t do it. He did what he loved.”

What a great way to live.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0