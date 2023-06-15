BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association this week dropped state series for boys' gymnastics and debate due to low participation.

But the IHSA suggested it could soon crown a state champion in a new sport — girls' flag football.

The IHSA has added five sports (cheerleading, dance, boys' lacrosse, girls' lacrosse, girls' wrestling) and two activities (bass fishing, e-sports) since 2006. According to a press release from the IHSA, based on consistent growth recently, girls' flag football is expected to debut as an IHSA state series in the near future, while the playoffs and state championships in eight-player football are also expected to fall under the IHSA's oversight soon.

On Monday the IHSA Board of Directors voted to discontinue the IHSA Boys' Gymnastics State Series and the IHSA Debate State Series per IHSA Policy 14, which states that a sport or activity state series tournament will no longer be held when the "state series has less than seven percent of member schools entering a team."

"This was a difficult decision that comes after significant discussion and a diligent review of historic data and participation trends," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release. "After years of decline in participation, boys' gymnastics and debate no longer meet the threshold required by IHSA policy to conduct a state series. Boys' gymnastics and debate both dipped below seven percent several years ago, and to our board of directors' credit, they provided a grace period in hopes that both might experience a rejuvenation after the pandemic, but unfortunately, that has not occurred at a level that allows either to meet the policy."

The first IHSA Debate State Finals were held in 1941, while the Boys' Gymnastics State Finals debuted during the 1951-52 school year.

"It is important to note that the conclusion of the IHSA state series in boys' gymnastics and debate does not equate to the elimination of either sport or activity at the high school level in Illinois," said Anderson. "Many schools have committed to continuing their programs regardless of whether the IHSA administers the state tournament. We anticipate the coaches will organize a state tournament moving forward, which is common in sports and activities that are not administered by the IHSA, such as field hockey and ice hockey."

Since 2000, boys' gymnastics has averaged just over 50 schools participating in the IHSA state series each year, but that number shrank to 46 teams in 2022 and 40 teams in 2023. The modern era of the sport peaked at 79 participating schools in 1977. Debate saw 39 schools participate in the 2021-22 state series after averaging 49 schools the past 13 years. The IHSA currently has 817 member high schools.

"As difficult as a decision like this is, it is equally challenging to conduct a 'state tournament' when such a small percentage of member schools are represented," said Rockridge High School Principal and IHSA Board of Directors President Katy Hasson. "The IHSA staff is modest in size relative to the offerings the Association provides, and the board must be forward-thinking in determining how to best serve our member schools, both now and in the future. It is our expectation that the reallocation of time and resources will ultimately create more participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois."

"There is undoubtedly a level of disappointment that we feel for the impacted students and coaches," said Anderson. "Yet, we also recognize that we must adapt in order to provide opportunities for as many students as possible. We reflect with great pride and appreciation for all that was accomplished during these chapters when the IHSA oversaw the boys' gymnastics and debate state tournaments."

The IHSA has crowned a litany of individual state boys' gymnastics champions through the years, including the most famous alum of the sport, two-time all-around state champion Bart Conner of Niles West, who went on to win two Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

The sports of girls' archery and girls' field hockey were the last IHSA state series' to be discontinued due to low participation, having occurred in 1980 and 1982, respectively.

