High school notebook: Tri-Valley volleyball team off to impressive start under veteran coach Donna Dulle

DOWNS — Tri-Valley High School's volleyball players don't call her "Coach," and that's just fine by Donna Dulle. It's definitely not a sign of disrespect. Quite the contrary.

The Vikings have quickly figured out how Dulle became the second winningest coach in state history during her long tenure at Mount Pulaski.

"She really likes to promote unity. She wants all of us to be one," said junior Hailey Warfel. "That's really helpful. I really like having Donna as coach. She's brought a lot of different ideas I never thought of to the table."

Tri-Valley has rolled off 14 straight victories to improve to 18-1-1 and 7-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference in their first season under Dulle, who coached the Tri-Valley freshmen team last year after more than 1,100 career wins in 40 years at Mount Pulaski that included two state titles and seven runner-up finishes.

When former Tri-Valley head coach Sierra Leinweber decided she wanted to spent more time with her family, Dulle gladly accepted the promotion to take over a team that went to last year's Class 2A sectional finals.

"They've been trained very well," said Dulle. "They've had very good coaching along the way. A lot of them play club ball and that makes a difference, too. They're just good kids and work hard."

Dulle said the team gets "excited about any drill we have to do" which makes it fun for her to come to practice.

A summer trip to a tournament in Branson, Mo., really helped the team bond and come together, according to Dulle.

"Definitely she's very big on instilling a good team chemistry, absolutely trusting your teammates and being respectful to your teammates and coaches and trusting your coaches," said senior libero Jenna Jensen. "She just puts in so much effort and time to make sure we're all doing the best we can as a team and individuals, and that goes outside of volleyball, too.

IVC, the team which eliminated Tri-Valley in last year's postseason, is the only loss thus far. The Vikings fell in three sets during the Ottawa Tournament.

Tri-Valley didn't flinch. The Vikings have looked strong during the HOIC season, handing Fieldcrest its first loss of the season last week and then topping Eureka in three sets on the road Tuesday. Tri-Valley gave Tremont its only league loss, while the Vikings face El Paso-Gridley (20-2, 7-1) on Tuesday in El Paso.

"The goal is keep being us and keep doing Viking volleyball, and that will determine how far we go in conference and later postseason," said senior outside hitter Raimey Owens.

The HOIC Tournament begins at Mackinaw on Oct. 17, and the Vikings know it won't be easy. That should prepare them when regionals start the following week.

"There's a lot of people who help out on the team. It's really a team effort," said Dulle. "We've got some kids who hit the ball pretty well, and if they're not hitting it well someone else picks them up. It seems there's a lot of good athletes."

Warfel contributed 16 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs against Eureka. Jensen added 18 digs, while Reagan Neitzel contributed 17 assists and six service points and Libby Detwiler had 11 kills and five blocks.

Fieldcrest regrouping

No volleyball team started the season as hot as Fieldcrest. The Knights ripped off 18 straight wins before running into Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley and suffering their first two losses to drop to 6-2 in the HOIC.

"We definitely had some fun wins and challenges along the way," said Fieldcrest head coach Cathy Sanders. "To get a bonus you have to work hard and earn it. I definitely feel the start, our 18, were a bonus for us because we earned every one. The girls enjoyed it and had fun and still are having fun.

"Our conference is tough. That's what I love about our conference. We're tough and everyone competes ... our two losses were learning experiences. We're learning we can compete with teams that touch the ball a lot more than we get to during the whole year. We have to learn to adapt and adjust and grow."

Leading the Knights has been senior Allie Wiesenhofer, who was a Pantagraph All-Area selection last season.

Wiesenhofer is having another big season by averaging 6.0 digs, 5.1 kills and 0.5 aces per set.

"We're just going to get the right mindset and do what we do," said Wiesenhofer about the Knights regaining their momentum. "We communicate really well. We're all really close and good friends because we've known each other for so long. We know what each other is going to do."

Big 12 soccer logjam

If Normal Community ends up winning the Big 12 Conference boys soccer title, the Ironmen will owe a deep of gratitude to their biggest rival.

When Normal West stunned then nationally No. 3-ranked Peoria Notre Dame, 4-3, on Sept. 20, NCHS' conference hopes were suddenly lifted. The Ironmen moved into sole possession of the league lead earlier this week when Champaign Central tied PND, which beat NCHS (3-0) on Sept. 15.

NCHS took a league-leading 6-1 mark into Thursday's away match at Champaign Central (3-1-2). PND is 6-1-1 and West 5-1-1 heading into Thursday action.

U High girls triumph

Junior Ihnera Gerongay earned medalist honors and paced University High to the Central State Eight Conference Girls Golf title Monday at Bunn Golf Course in Springfield.

Gerongay's 78 was a stroke better than senior teammate Reagan Kennedy, who tied for second, as the Pioneers fired 318 to beat rival Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by 15 strokes.

Freshman Natalie Ocheltree (80) and junior Adrian Allen (81) took fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Pioneers.

NCHS names Keller

Kendall Keller has been named as the NCHS girls head track and field head coach. He replaces Marcus Mann.

Keller has been an assistant track coach at Kingsley (2017) and Evans (2018-2021) junior highs. He ran track for three years at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, where he was a state qualifier, and two years at Western Illinois.

"I think Kendall is going to do a great job leading our girls track and field program," said NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott. "He is very energetic and knowledgeable about the sport."