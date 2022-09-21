 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

High school notebook: Normal West's Marnie Howard already diving in to improve upon last season's state finish

HOWARD ON BOARD

It is rare to find Normal West's Marnie Howard sitting down on the diving board as the senior tries to improve upon last year's fifth-place finish at the State Swimming & Diving Meet.

 Jim Benson

NORMAL — Marnie Howard won't be able to sneak up on Chicago area divers this year. That's what happens when you finish fifth in the Girls State Swimming & Diving Meet as a junior.

Howard hopes to improve upon that finish during her senior year at Normal West. She got off to a good start in last Saturday's Normal Community Invitational with a solid 479.45 score to easily top the field in her first invite of the season.

MARNIE HOWARD 2022 MUGSHOT

Howard

"I would say it's going pretty good but there's room for improvement with every season, learning new dives and perfecting the old ones," she said. "I'm trying to make the most of this last season."

Howard said her offseason consisted of working on "strength and little things technique-wise." She's also attempting to get her degree of difficulty higher to improve her scores.

All but one of her new dives have already been shown.

"We're still working on it. Hopefully it will be here soon," said Howard. 

A former gymnast who didn't take up diving until her freshman year, Howard is looking at college offers and trying to line up some visits before making a commitment.

Last season's fifth-place finish proved to Howard she belonged among the best in the state, regardless where she lives. Only one diver who finished ahead of her, Jacki Stadler of Glenbrook South, returns.

"It boosted my confidence a lot that I made a name for myself up there,"  said Howard. "People weren't expecting someone from downstate to be up there, so that was pretty cool."

West head coach Dawn Fudge said the confidence Howard gained from a year ago is easy to detect. 

"She's worked so hard this summer with our diving coach Maggie (Kopp) and pushes herself with new dives constantly," said Fudge. "She went to a camp at Texas and got a lot of new ideas and techniques and support.

"She has no fear. She'll just throw the board and give everything she's got every day she's here."

Howard and the Wildcats will take part in Saturday's Bloomington Invitational at the Bob Loy Natatorium. The Intercity Meet will be held Oct. 6 at West. 

Gilpin leads Saints

Junior Grace Gilpin took medalist with a 78 in leading Central Catholic to the Illini Prairie Conference Girls Golf Tournament title Tuesday at Willow Pond Golf Club in Rantoul. 

Central shot 355, with Prairie Central second at 389. The Saints' Clare Vogel and Emme Hurie were third and fourth with 91 and 92, respectively, while Central's Lucy Whitfill and Prairie Central's Sophia Henderson tied for fifth with 94s.

Prairie Central's Carson Friedman fired 76 was second in the Illini Prairie boys tourney at Willow Pond. Prairie Central took fifth (339) and Central Catholic was sixth (344). 

NCHS golfers win

After capturing the Intercity Tournament title last week, the Normal Community boys golf team added another first-place trophy Monday during the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

KALEN MAPUGAY 2022 MUGSHOT

Mapugay

The Ironmen shot 310 at Metamora Fields Golf Club and edged Champaign Central (313) and Peoria Notre Dame (316). Normal West took fourth (332) and Bloomington fifth (345).

Earning all-conference honors for the Ironmen were Kalen Mapugay (second with 75), Johnnie Blackburn (fourth, 76) and Nathan Newman (fifth, 78).

HOIC golf champs

Tri-Valley's boys and El Paso-Gridley's girls were crowned champions Tuesday in the Heart of Illinois Conference Golf Tournament at El Paso Golf Club.

The Vikings shot 354 to finish three shots ahead of Heyworth and Fieldcrest in the boys tourney. EPG's Garrison Meyer of El Paso-Gridley fired 81 to earn medalist followed by Brady Wicklander of Heyworth (82) and Luke Martin of Eureka (83).

Led by medalist Sarah Bond's 86, the EPG girls had a 379 total for a comfortable 54-stroke victory over Tri-Valley.  Emma Hall of Tri-Valley was second with 90 and EPG's Lydia Hall took third with 92.

100921-blm-spt-10golf2a

University High golfer Nick Manning watches his fairway shot during the 2021 Class 2A Boys State Golf Tournament at Weibring Golf Club. Manning was medalist in last weekend's Dragon Invitational in Pekin.

Manning victorious

University High's Nick Manning walked away disappointed when he shot 79 and finished seventh in the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course last Tuesday.

Manning made up for it at the Dragon Invitational in Pekin.

The senior fired a 1-under-par 71 at Parkview Golf Course on Friday before going around the tough Lick Creek Golf Course layout in even-par 72 on Saturday. Manning's 143 total gave him medalist honors and a one-stroke victory over Connor Watson of East Peoria.

"We go to Lick annually, and if you talk to all the teams and kids who go there that's one of the places they talk about being one of the most difficult every single year," said U High head coach Darrin York.

"The wind blew and it wasn't easy by any stretch of the imagination ... Nick could have easily lost some focus going into Pekin. He certainly kept his mind straight and ended up playing some great golf."

Volleyball champs

Fieldcrest's volleyball team continues to roll through the season undefeated. The Knights claimed their own Knight Invitational title over the weekend by downing Cissna Park, 25-17, 25-18, in the championship match at Minonk.

Two wins already this week have moved Fieldcrest to 18-0 overall along with a 5-0 mark in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Blue Ridge also was victorious in its own round-robin tournament at Farmer City. The Knights went 4-0 and were led by all-tournament selections Gracie Shaffer (45 assists, 50 digs) and Alexis Wike's (44 digs). Also on the all-tourney team were Brinley Stevens of Ridgeview and Karis Wolf of  Cornerstone Christian.

Intercity volleyball

The Intercity Volleyball Tournament is set for Saturday at Normal Community. The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with NCHS facing Central Catholic in the East Gym and University High against Normal West in the NCHS West Gym. 

U High is ranked No. 1 in the Illinois Prep Volleyball Class 3A state rankings with Normal West No. 3.

Other sessions are at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. West is the defending champion.

  • 0

  • 0

  • 0

  • 0

  • 0

  • 0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

