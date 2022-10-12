High school notebook: BHS' Runyan sisters ready to make another state tourney tennis run; West boys capture Big 12 soccer

BLOOMINGTON — When Mariel Runyan wants to get fired up during a Bloomington High School doubles match with her sister, Gabby, she knows what will do the trick.

"We always say, (about) your opponent, act like we stole each other's clothes because that's what we argue about," said Mariel, a senior. "We never argue and are always good on the court together. I feel like it's easier to play with your sister than someone else."

The Runyans know their time on the court together will be ending soon and want to enjoy it for as long as they can.

Sectionals begin Friday with the state tournaments next weekend in suburban Buffalo Grove. BHS is serving as host to a Class 2A sectional and the Runyans will be looking for their second straight trip to the state after going 3-2 a year ago.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to state.

"It's going to be weird next year," said Gabby Runyan, a junior. "I've never played with anyone else my three years (at BHS). We've been playing together our whole lives so we know how each other plays."

The Runyans have compiled a 22-3 record this season, with two of those losses coming to their Normal Community rivals, juniors Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes. A third encounter could happen in the sectional.

"I want to beat them once this year because we always have for the past two years," said Gabby Runyan.

To ramp up their preparation this week the sisters are hitting with their father, Matt, who is Evergreen Racquet Club's head professional, after BHS practices end.

BHS coach Kari McGhee has seen the Runyan sisters raise their level of play from last year.

"They hit all year long. What they've added is not necessarily power, but it's more smarts and positioning and placement and those types of things," said McGhee. "It's not about hitting hard. It's about being able to read your opponent and see what is going to beat the opponent that day."

Mariel Runyan said the sisters are using more strategy this year.

"We always tell each other what we're going to do before we do it," she said. "We're more of a team and talk about it."

Gabby Runyan feels she doesn't defer as much on the court to her big sister as she used to and believes "we're a little more equal."

While Mariel Runyan is excited about what happens the next two weeks, she also admitted to being sad it's all about to end. The Runyans are hoping to make a couple more lasting memories.

"We were at state last year and in the first round played the 5-8 seeds (from Stevenson). It was super rainy and the weather was bad," said Mariel, who wants to play in college next year. "We came through and beat them. It was a huge accomplishment. They were obviously up here (raising her hand) and we were the underdogs. It was a great moment because our whole family was there."

NCHS tennis 2nd

Sudhir and Mayes lifted host NCHS to second in the Big 12 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament last weekend. Danville scored 85 points and edged the Iron by four points for the title. BHS was fourth (66) and Normal West ninth (10).

Sudhir won the No. 1 singles title while Mayes was victorious at No. 2 singles. They beat the Runyans, 6-0, 6-3, in the No. 1 doubles final.

West wins Big 12 soccer

Normal West has come out on top in a chaotic Big 12 Conference boys soccer race.

The Wildcats routed Danville, 10-0, on Tuesday to finish with an 8-1-1 league mark. Urbana finished second at 7-1-2, with Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame tied for third at 7-2-1.

West's only league loss came early to NCHS, 3-0, in the Intercity Tournament. The Wildcats took a 16-4-2 record into Wednesday's game against Quincy at the Corn Crib.

"Our team over time had to continue to learn to be disciplined and commit to what would make us successful," said West head coach Val Walker. "We're a possession-type team. We defend with numbers. That's how we've always done it. A lot of my guys, as they became seniors, wanted to do it their own way and over time we've gotten back together and said this is how it's going to be and guys bought in."

Spencer Vincent led the charge against Danville on Senior Night with three goals as all but two of the West seniors scored. On the back end as goalie for the Wildcats is DePaul recruit Owen Senn, who spends his Friday nights kicking for West's 6-1 football team.

"Owen has been a difference maker," said Walker. "In some of our big games, against (Peoria) Notre Dame he had some amazing critical saves that kept us afloat (in a 4-3 victory). Against Champaign Central, a must game that we won 1-0, he had some amazing saves. He's done his part and then some. He's a great leader and one of our captains."

West is seeded No. 2 in the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional complex and opens in the Bloomington Regional against the host Raiders at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"We've gelled and found the chemistry, possessing and playing as a team," said Walker. "Earlier on in the year we were about the individuals. We were playing 1 v. 11 as opposed to 11 v. 11. Now we're playing 11 v. 11."

Class 1A regionals are under way this week. University High faces Cornerstone Christian or Calvary Baptist for the Cornerstone Regional title while Central Catholic meets Hoopeston Area or Watseka for the Hoopeston Regional titles. Both matches are at 4 p.m. Friday.

2,000 for Sennett

Normal West senior Sydney Sennett reached a lofty milestone last week in her volleyball career.

Sennett, a Morehead State recruit, recorded her 2,000th career assist in a match against Peoria Richwoods. She has broken the Wildcats' career assist record previously held by Dara Kane (1,964 assists).

"Sydney has grown so much over her four years here at West, and this accomplishment is very deserving," said West head coach Kelsey Mueller. "She has done a great job running our offense and finds ways to put our hitters in a position to score. Her leadership and hunger for competition are some key factors to our success."

Recognition for Loy

The swimming pool at Bloomington is now officially called the Bob Loy Natatorium. The dedication was made last month during the BHS Invitational.

Loy was a BHS teacher and head boys and girls swim coach for 38 years who retired in 2017. He later served as BHS diving coach before passing away in October 2020.