Watch now: University High keeps alive chance for Class 2A Boys State Golf trophy

NORMAL — With its first goal accomplished Friday, University High School junior Nick Manning would like to see the Pioneers take the next step Saturday.

"We need to be a little more aggressive tomorrow to jump up there and try to place," he said. "We need to stay focused and prepared."

The Pioneers fired a 305 in Friday's first round of the Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament at their home course, Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State. U High safely made the cut and is tied for sixth heading into Saturday's final round beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Benton, led by Cy Norman's 5-under-par 66, took the lead in perfect weather conditions with a 291. St. Ignatius and Wheaton Academy are tied for second at 297. The top eight of 12 teams advanced.

Now, it's 18 holes left as the top three teams get trophies.

"We're within striking distance of third," said U High coach Darrin York. "We'll be first off and can go set the number and watch the leaderboard coming in."

Despite bogeys on his last two last holes, Manning fired 74 to pace the Pioneers. Senior Michael Cavanaugh shot 75, while junior Parker Newton (76) and senior Jake Swartz (80) also counted. Rounding out the Pioneers' lineup were seniors Andrew Woodward (82) and Brian Cavanaugh (85).

It was the first state tourney for any of U High's golfers.

"I thought they handled their emotions well for a first-time state tournament team," said York. "They really did hit some shots that were high quality. Like any state tournament, you give a few away here and there. That's bound to happen. I thought we did a nice job rebounding when that happened."

Manning admitted he felt the nerves when he hit his tee shot on No. 10, the Pioneers' first hole of the day, after a 30-minute fog delay at the start of the round.

"On the first tee there were about 50 people standing here. I was a little worried and shaking," said Manning. "Coach told me to step up and hit a golf shot, and I did that. After that first tee shot the nerves settled down and I got comfortable out there."

Manning made the turn at 2-over 37 before a birdie on No. 3 put him 1-over. He stayed that way until the last two holes and is tied for 17th individually.

"Coach said just play it in three-hole stretches all day. I did that and tried to stay focused on every shot," he said. "I did that pretty well. I had some putts drop and some didn't fall, but all around it was a good round."

York wasn't surprised Manning led the way for the Pioneers.

"He's been solid really the whole season, but he's really played great golf and hit it well the last few weeks," said the U High coach. "Just fairways and greens, and for the most part it was pretty stress-free."

U High knows to make a move into the top three it needs to play the sixth hole better Saturday. The Pioneers' four counting scores on the par-5 were a combined 5-over whereas Benton played the hole in 2-under.

Pontiac's two individual qualifiers — seniors Hunter Trainor (76) and Peyton Cheek (77) — also moved on to Saturday.

CLASS 1A

Central Catholic shot 330 to finish 11th and failed to advance by seven strokes to Saturday's final round at Prairie Vista Golf Course, but four individual Saints golfers did qualify.

Vandalia took the team lead at 302, followed by Immaculate Conception Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308).

Senior Trey Tattini and sophomore Connor Campbell paced the Saints with 82s, while sophomore Luke Allen and junior Jack Whittington shot 83s to earn individual spots. The low 40 individuals and ties not on advancing teams moved on to the final round.

Junior Liam Campbell (90) and sophomore Patrick Costigan (92) rounded out the Saints' lineup.

"It's a little disappointing, but overall I thought it was a learning experience for them today," said Central Catholic coach Mike Wieting. "The state finals is not any type of atmosphere they've been in before (besides Tattini). They gained some good experience today. It's part of the process."

Roanoke-Benson junior DJ Norman fired 76 and advanced to Saturday along with Prairie Central junior Carson Friedman and GCMS senior Connor Engel with 79s and El Paso-Gridley senior Tyler Young with 83.

Fieldcrest's Sam Bernardi (91) failed to advance.

CLASS 3A

New Trier and Glenbrook North separated themselves from the pack at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Both schools fired 6-under 282s to take an 11-stroke lead over third-place Prospect into the final round.

James Pryor of New Trier and Glenbrook North's Jason Gordon are the individual leaders after shooting 68s. Another Glenbrook North golfer, Issa Kuwahara, is a stroke behind.

In all, there were 13 golfers who shot under-par rounds under great scoring conditions with sunshine, little breeze and moderate temperatures.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

