Watch now: U High can't mount charge, settles for seventh in Boys Class 2A State Golf

NORMAL — University High School knew it would take something better than the 305 it shot during Friday's first round to make the awards stand for the Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament.

After nine holes in Saturday's final round, the Pioneers were keenly aware that wasn't going to happen.

U High fired 315 for a two-day 620 total to finish seventh at Weibring Golf Club. The Pioneers would have needed 298 to catch Wheaton Academy (603) for third and secure a trophy.

"We hit some good shots both days and had a few that got in our way today which kept us from having a good number," said U High coach Darrin York.

Junior Nick Manning again paced the Pioneers. Manning shot 76-150 to tie for 20th individually.

"I did basically the same thing (as Friday), but putts weren't falling," said Manning. "I made five bogeys (Friday) and two birdies. Today I just made five bogeys and no birdies. That was the big difference."

Benton junior Cy Norman earned medalist honors after shooting 68-134 with a little more breeze present than during Friday's ideal scoring conditions. Tied for second and five shots behind were Jacksonville's Brady Kaufmann (71) and Sam Dykema of Wheaton Academy (72).

St. Ignatius overcame a six-stroke deficit heading into the final round, firing a superb 4-over 288 to claim the team title. First-round Benton shot 303 and slipped to second, nine shots behind.

U High had only one other score in the 70s on Saturday as senior Jake Swartz fired 78-158. Senior Michael Cavanaugh posted 80-155, while junior Parker Newton (157) and senior Andrew Woodward (163) each shot 81. Senior Brian Cavanaugh (89-174) rounded out the Pioneers' lineup.

"It certainly wasn't the day we hoped for, but it certainly doesn't take away from how proud I am as a coach," said York. "They played their hearts out. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't. It wasn't our best, but we stood here on the last day in the last few groups and that's impressive from my standpoint."

It will now be up to Manning and Newton to help U High return to state next year.

"Some of the younger (U High) kids were out here watching us today," said Manning. "We can help them in the summertime and offseason to get them ready for this moment because we definitely want to be back here."

York believes the first state tournament for Manning and Newton will be invaluable.

"They gained a lot of experience this weekend. Nick played terrific and Parker had a great round (76) yesterday," said York. "I hope that sets the tone for the things they want to do in the offseason in terms of helping our team get back next year, for sure."

Other area individuals who qualified for the final round were Pontiac seniors Peyton Cheek (76-153) and Hunter Trainor (82-158).

CLASS 3A

Medalist Jason Gordon helped Glenbrook North capture the Class 3A State Tournament title at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

Gordon shot 69-137 to beat James Pryor of New Trier (71) by two strokes for the individual title. Glenbrook North posted a final-round 293 to edge New Trier by three strokes after both shot 282 on Friday.

Hinsdale Central took third after a 293-592.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

