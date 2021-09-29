Watch now: Normal Community and West's Keagan Wurth second at golf regional

NORMAL — Even though Carter Stevenson faced a relatively short birdie putt on No. 18 during Tuesday's Class 3A Normal Community Boys Golf Regional, he admitted his hands were "shaking."

After all, you don't get to make a 3-footer for your career low round every day.

"I knew what that putt was for," said the Pekin High School junior. "I'm happy it went in."

Stevenson wouldn't mind if every tournament were played at Ironwood Golf Course. You probably wouldn't get an argument from Keagan Wurth, either.

A career-low 6-under-par 66 gave Stevenson regional medalist honors for the second time in the last three years at Ironwood and helped Pekin claim the team title.

The Dragons fired 296, while NCHS took second at 311 and Moline was third with 313. Those teams advanced to Monday's Lockport Sectional at Nettle Creek Golf Course in Morris.

Wurth fired 71, the same score he had a couple weeks ago in taking Intercity Tournament medalist at Ironwood, to advance as an individual along with teammates Gabe Holderby (83) and Nathan DesCarpentrie (84). The Wildcats were fifth at 326.

"I'm pretty excited," said Wurth. "I made state last year, but didn't get to play (as the tourney was canceled because of the pandemic). I want to play in state before I graduate."

NCHS was led by senior Joey Kahwaji, who shot 77 to tie for sixth. Three Ironmen — senior Dax Yosten and juniors Jackson Weaver and Kalen Mapugay — tied for eighth with 78s.

"This time of year it's all about survive and advance. That's what we did. Mission accomplished," said NCHS coach Nate Foster. "We'll check that box and see what happens on Monday. We have guys playing the best they have all year at this point."

Stevenson, who shot 68 in the regional two years ago as a freshman, got off to a great start. He birdied No. 1 and then chipped in for eagle at the par-5 third.

"That's when I realized I need not to let up and keep attacking pins because when I let up I don't play good," he said. "If I kept attacking pins I was going to play really good because I was swinging it really well today."

Birdies at Nos. 5 and 9 gave Stevenson a 5-under 31 on the front. He added another birdie at the 11th before his lone bogey on the par-3 13th.

"I broke my 4-iron the other day so I brought two drivers because I haven't been hitting them great. I switched in-between (holes)," he said. "All week I felt really good. If I hit the fairways, my wedges were dialed in. I needed to hit the fairway, and if I did hit it close I made birdie."

Wurth, who also took medalist honors last week in the University High Invitational with a 75 at windy Weibring Golf Club, had five birdies in his round Tuesday to go with double bogeys on Nos. 5 and 16.

"Anytime I'm hitting the green I'm confident," he said. "My putter has been really good throughout the season. So far throughout the season I've been making a lot of putts."

Foster knows advancing to the State Tournament, which will be held Oct. 8-9 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington, won't be easy in a typically strong sectional. NCHS hasn't advanced to state since 2014.

Yet Foster wants his team to know that "anything can happen."

"I don't know a lot about that golf course," he said of Nettle Creek. "I've heard you can put up good scores, but also get in trouble if you're not careful. We're hoping for bad weather because I think that helps us."

CLASS 2A

U High victorious: With its four counting scores in the top seven, University High cruised to the Rantoul Regional title at Willow Pond Golf Club.

The Pioneers fired 298, while Bloomington was second at 310 to advance to Monday's Metamora Sectional.

Champaign Central's Wade Schacht was medalist with 3-under 69, while BHS' Sam Rink was second individually with 72. U High's Jake Swartz and Pontiac's Hunter Trainor tied for third with 73s. The Pioneers' Nick Manning (74) and Andrew Woodward (75) were fifth and sixth, respectively, while U High's Parker Newton tied for seventh (76).

CLASS 1A

Central Catholic prevails: Luke Allen fired 74 and Patrick Costigan had 75 to help Central Catholic to a five-stroke victory in the Central A&M Regional at Moweaqua Golf Course.

The Saints shot 309, with Sullivan second (314) and Cornerstone Christian third (324). They all advanced to Monday's Beecher Sectional at Balmoral Woods Golf Club in Crete.

Allen finished third individually, while Costigan and Cornerstone Christian's Jack Wenzel tied for fourth. The Saints also counted Connor Campbell (79) and Trey Tattini (81).

EPG grabs title: El Paso-Gridley took the team title while Prairie Central and Roanoke-Benson tied for second in the Seneca Regional at Nettle Creek Golf Club in Morris.

EPG fired 323, with Prairie Central and Roanoke-Benson at 341. They advanced to the Beecher Sectional.

Roanoke-Benson's DJ Norman was medalist with 75, while EPG' AJ Bond and Ridgeview's Noah Ramos tied for second with 77s.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

