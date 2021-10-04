Watch now: Kennedy, Gerongay pace U High girls to Class 2A state tournament

WASHINGTON — Reagan Kennedy's drive on the par-4 eighth hole landed just out of bounds Monday in the Class 2A Washington Girls Golf Sectional at Quail Meadows Golf Course.

That led to a triple-bogey 7 for University High School's junior standout and started a 6-over stretch for the next five holes as a misty rain began falling. Yet all it took was one shot to get Kennedy going again.

"I hit a good drive and everything came together," she said. "I hit a good second shot and had a two-putt."

Kennedy went 1-under her last six holes to finish with a 5-over 77 and help the Pioneers advance to Friday and Saturday's state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

Led by Kennedy and sophomore Ihnera Gerongay, who shot 78, the Pioneers posted a 322 total to take second behind O'Fallon (310). The third team qualifier was Quincy (324).

Maddie Vanderheyden of O'Fallon was 4-under on the front and ended with 69 to take medalist honors. Kennedy tied for sixth and Gerongay tied for eighth.

U High, which was bumped up to Class 2A this year by virtue of its 2019 Class 1A state championship, also counted sophomore Adrian Allen and junior Lauren Cervantes with 83 and 84, respectively. Rounding out the lineup were seniors Jaelyn Kelly (91) and Julianna Burwell (98).

"It was a little tense early because I feel like we didn't expect the weather," said U High coach Greg Dennis. "We came out thinking the weather was going to be a certain way and it wasn't. Usually when that happens you reset your expectations and we don't always gear it back."

Kennedy, who recently made a verbal commitment to attend Illinois State, was coming off a career-tying low 68 in last week's regional at Rock Island. She was even-par after a birdie on No. 6 before disaster struck two holes later.

"I just put it out of my mind," she said. "I talked to my coach about it and he gave me some pretty good advice. I just threw it away."

Gerongay fired 41 on the front nine before going 1-over on the back.

"The front nine was a little rough, but usually I'm better the other nine," she said. "I was glad I was able to improve on the back nine."

U High would have been the heavy favorite to repeat as Class 1A state champs last year, but the state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Dennis knows it's a big step from Class 1A to 2A. The Pioneers advanced to the Class 2A State in 2018, but finished ninth after the first day and didn't make the cut for the final round.

However, Dennis isn't about to let the Pioneers' expectations drop.

"If you do that you settle and compromise, and we don't want to do that," he said. "If I let them do that then they think they can take it easy and not work as hard. Working hard is how we got here, so we don't want to let up."

Kennedy likes to hear the sound of that.

"If we all play well and support each other, I think we have a chance at state," she said.

Watching his team play Monday, Dennis knows what the Pioneers need to work on.

"We saw a lot of 3 putts. There were a lot of putting issues and chipping issues," he said. "That's something we have to look at the next two days."

Normal Community had three individuals compete — Addy Weyrauch (90), Abigail Baumann (92) and Lexi Leathery (92). Also in the field were Normal West's Piper Smith (96) and Bloomington's Genesee Greenlee (98).

CLASS 1A

Pacocha victorious: Eureka senior Allison Pacocha, the 2019 state champion, fired a 1-over-par 73 to earn medalist honors at the Geneseo Sectional at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course.

Central Catholic's Grace Gilpin and El Paso-Gridley's Sarah Bond fired 84s and just missed advancing to Friday and Saturday's state tournament at Red Tail Red Golf Club in Decatur.

Schrock second: Pontiac senior Dani Schrock, who won the state as a freshman in 2018, shot 1-over-par 72 and placed second in the Aurora Central Catholic Sectional at Phillips Golf Course.

Pickle Coleman of Chicago Latin, which was the team champion with 318, was medalist with 71.

Pontiac finished fifth with a 363 total.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

