Watch now: Drew Hall medalist, Roanoke-Benson's DJ Norman ties for 5th at 1A State Golf

BLOOMINGTON — Ever since Drew Hall finished third in 2019, he believed he could be the Class 1A state golf individual champion.

The Rockridge senior made that happen Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Hall fired a 74 for a two-day total of even par 144 to claim medalist honors.

“All year, that’s what I was thinking about,” Hall said. “I definitely thought it was a possibility. There are a lot of good players here, but I felt like if I played well I had a chance.”

Chase Laack of team champion Vandalia was second at 146 and Grant Park’s Trey Boecker took third. The highest Pantagraph area finisher was Roanoke-Benson’s DJ Norman, who tied for fifth.

Hall was part of a Rockridge team that qualified for state in 2018 as a freshman, was third individually in 2019 and qualified for the state tournament that was not contested last fall because of the pandemic.

“I just hit the ball well,” said Hall. “I didn’t putt that well. I missed a lot of short ones. I was hitting the ball well enough. I had a couple birdies and made a lot of pars coming in, and that’s all I needed.”

Norman was six shots off the lead after Friday’s first round.

“The goal was obviously to win. But a 76 yesterday kind of took me out of that,” Norman said. “So coming into today I changed my goal to try to make top 10.”

Norman pulled off that feat with a 74 on Saturday for a 150 total.

“I started off with a birdie on two and gave it right back on three,” said Norman. “I had a couple bad driving mistakes. The par threes on 5 and 15 I needed to carry it about a yard farther and didn’t do that. I was able to stay away from the doubles (bogeys). I had a couple good wedge shots and a couple good irons.”

Norman was happy he was able to finish with a flourish off the tee.

“I drove the ball really well on the back nine,” he said. “I piped it on 16 and 17 and hit a good tee shot with a three hybrid on 18."

Other area finishers included Connor Engel of GCMS and Prairie Central's Carson Friedman, who tied for 35th at 159. Trey Tattini of Central Catholic and El Paso-Gridley's Tyler Young tied for 64th at 167.

Central Catholic's Connor Campbell tied for 71st at 169, while Saints Luke Allen and Jack Whittington tied for 74th and 80th with totals of 170 and 175, respectively.

Vandalia prevailed in a tight battle for the first-place trophy. The Vandals finished at 616 with North Shore Country Day at 617 and Elmhurst immaculate Conception at 618.

