Watch now: Change in mindset helps Normal West's Keagan Wurth to Intercity medalist honors

NORMAL — Keagan Wurth decided to switch things up for Tuesday's Intercity Boys Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

The plan was a resounding success for the Normal West High School senior.

Wurth got off to a fast start with birdies on his first two holes. After sinking a short par putt on No. 18, Wurth gave a Tiger Woods-like fist pump as he fired a career-best 1-under par 71 to claim medalist honors by a whooping seven strokes.

"I came into this round with a different mindset than usual. I usually just play the 18 holes straight up, but today I wanted to break it into three-hole segments," he said.

"Before the round I set a goal of three-hole stretches where I wanted to be 1-under here and even here. I met all of them except for one. That made the difference today."

On the team side, University High notched its fifth straight title. The Pioneers' 315 total was four strokes better than Normal Community, followed by Central Catholic (332), West (333), Cornerstone Christian (334) and Bloomington (341).

Wurth should have played in his first state tournament last fall after finishing ninth in the Class 3A Pekin Sectional. However, the state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

With the state tourney back on the schedule, Wurth's game is rounding in shape for a possible run. He hit 10 of 14 fairways, along with 14 greens in regulation, Tuesday in a stiff breeze.

"I've felt a good round coming for a little bit now," said Wurth, whose previous best this season was 75. "I think I'll keep playing with this mindset."

U High was led by senior Brian Cavanaugh and junior Parker Newton, who each shot 78, and junior Nick Manning's 79. Senior Michael Cavanaugh also counted with an 80. Rounding out the Pioneers' lineup were seniors Andrew Woodward (82) and Jake Swartz (83).

The title was the first of the season for U High after posting a couple thirds.

"It was a reasonable number out here today. The wind blew hard," said U High coach Darrin York. "I tried to give the mentality today that it's not about the target that you're trying to get to for the team score, but playing every shot and feeling like you're beating the teams out there. It was more about competition and less about trying to post a score."

York said his team "probably wasn't as ready" at the beginning of the season as some of his recent squads.

But with Swartz, a standout baseball pitcher who has committed to Illinois, rejoining the squad and playing in his first tourney Tuesday, U High hopes to peak at the right time.

The state tournaments have been moved up a week on the calendar, with U High aiming for a spot in the Class 2A field on Oct. 8-9 at its home track, Weibring Golf Club.

"I honestly think as we get toward conference and regional and sectional, we still have a chance to play our best golf which gives us a chance in the postseason," said York.

EPG golfers on roll

The El Paso-Gridley boys golf team picked up two titles in a four-day span.

The Titans won the Blue Ridge Invitational at Woodlawn Country Club in Farmer City on Saturday. Their 316 total was 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Arcola.

EPG came back Tuesday to capture The Birdhouse Open at Eureka's Kaufman Park Golf Course. The Titans shot 150 in the nine-hole event to edge Peoria Christian by four shots. EPG's AJ Bond shot 35 but lost in a playoff for medalist.

Walker paces U High swimmers

University High junior Mara Walker was a double winner and took part in a winning relay as the Pioneers placed second in the Capital City Swimming and Diving Invitational at Springfield.

U High had 277 points, three less than champion Edwardsville.

Walker was victorious in the 100-meter freestyle (55.28 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:00.24). She was joined on the winning 400 freestyle relay by sophomore Catherine Steider, senior Maggie Kelley and junior Erin Stroh (4:01.53).

Other U High winners were senior Olivia Haerr in the 200 individual medley (2:19.99) and senior Elaina Stroh in the 500 freestyle (5:38.97)

1,000 kills for Hernandez

Normal West volleyball standout Averie Hernandez reached the 1,000-kill milestone for her career during the Lincoln Tournament last weekend.

Hernandez, a Northwestern recruit, had 17 kills in the championship match as the Wildcats lost in three sets to Quincy Notre Dame.

Saints soccer takes title

Central Catholic won three matches to capture Cornjerker Classic boys soccer tournament on Saturday at Hoopeston.

Jacob Jongky had two goals in a 2-1 victory over Salt Fork. Joseph Carter scored four goals in an 8-0 rout against Clifton Central before the Saints downed Grant Park, 3-1, in the championship match.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

