Watch now: Central Catholic comes long way from tryouts to Class 1A Boys State Golf Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — Connor Campbell remembers Central Catholic High School coach Mike Wieting's assessment of the squad after team tryouts ended in early August.

"Coach said those scores won't even compete in regionals," said Campbell, a sophomore.

Wieting smiled when told about that. Part of it was motivation, he explained, and also "to set reality of what they have to do, especially a young team that has never been there."

The Saints, with Trey Tattini the only senior, started to show some good form around the Intercity Tournament in mid-September. Central Catholic then finished second in the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament, and Wieting's expectations for getting to the Class 1A State Tournament changed.

"I thought we're kind of in the hunt now and we're peaking," he said.

Central Catholic won the Central A&M Regional at Moweaqua Golf Course and then finished third in Monday's Beecher Sectional at Balmoral Woods Golf Course in Crete.

With four sophomores and a junior joining Tattini, hopes of perhaps advancing to state in 2022 were moved up a year.

The Saints tee off at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Class 1A State at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Tattini played in the 2019 state when Central Catholic finished ninth and didn't advance to the second day, but the rest are getting their first shot after last year's state tourneys were canceled because of the pandemic.

"I learned (from the 2019 state) just to play my game and not show tons of emotions," said Tattini. "Just stay mellow-minded and don't let the pressure get to you."

Campbell, who paced the Saints with a season-low 78 in the sectional, thought the Illini Prairie tourney, coincidentally at Prairie Vista, was the turning point.

"After conference we weren't satisfied at all with that and were ready to pick it up and get some wins and go to state," he said. "We were really focused and ready to go."

Wieting said Tattini, Campbell and sophomore Luke Allen, who fired 74 to lead the team in regional, have been a solid threesome at the top of the lineup all season.

The Saints have started to gain contributions from the other three golfers. Sophomore Patrick Costigan came in with 75 at the regional while sophomore Luke Brady (84) and junior Jack Whittington (85) also began to pick it up. Junior Liam Campbell also has made his way back into the lineup for the state tourney.

Wieting joked he is "perfectly fine" with the Saints maybe arriving at the state tourney a year ahead of schedule.

"I thought this year was kind of a learning experience. In a way now, using a baseball analogy, we're kind of like the 2015 Cubs," he said of his favorite team, which went to the National League Championship Series before going on to win the 2016 World Series.

Tattini hopes he can help his younger teammates get through state tournament jitters, which happens to everyone.

"Being their first state experience, and being there once, I can guide them quite a bit," he said.

The Saints' first goal will be to be among the top eight teams Friday and avoid the cut. Central Catholic shot 324 in the Illini Prairie tourney, and Campbell believes "if we can shoot 320 we'll be good to go for day two."

"If we get to Saturday, it's full throttle," said Wieting. "We can shoot a score out here."

Area individuals competing will be GCMS senior Connor Engel, who was Beecher Sectional medalist with a 74, along with El Paso-Gridley senior Tyler Young, Roanoke-Benson junior DJ Norman, Prairie Central junior Carson Friedman and Fieldcrest junior Lucas Bernardi.

The low 40 individuals not on one of the top eight teams Friday advances to Saturday.

U High back home

It was "a little too close for a coach's comfort level," admitted University High coach Darrin York.

But the Pioneers tied for third during Monday's Class 2A Metamora Sectional and advanced to this weekend's state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal on a tie-breaking fifth player's score.

"When you get to postseason and continue to advance through and get to the state finals, we have the unique advantage of playing at home," said York. "We feel anything can happen when you get a little bit of home-field advantage. Our expectations are not to shoot a particular number or beat a particular team. It's to go out there and be focused because of a comfort level of being at home."

There also is comfort for York in knowing any of his six golfers can not only count, but be the No. 1 man that particular day because it's already happened.

Seniors Andrew Woodward, Michael and Brian Cavanaugh and Jake Swartz are joined in U High's lineup by juniors Nick Manning and Parker Newton. Manning led the way in sectional with 76. Swartz was low in the Rantoul Regional championship with 73.

None of U High's golfers have played in a state tournament. The Pioneers last advanced as a team to the Class 3A State at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in 2018.

"From a competition standpoint they've got plenty of experience," said York. "All have played in three sectionals, and I contend the sectional tournament is the most nerve wracking one of the year. From an experience standpoint I don't have a whole lot of concern there."

Two Pontiac golfers — senior Peyton Cheek and junior Hunter Trainor — qualified as individuals.

No area golfers qualified for the Class 3A State at The Den at Fox Creek.

Girls state golf tourneys

Two individual state medalists, who happen to be good friends, could be battling each other come Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A Girls State Golf Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.

Pontiac senior Dani Grace Schrock, who won state as a freshman in 2018, and Eureka senior Allison Pacocha, the 2019 state champion, are coming in ready.

Schrock, an Illinois State recruit, fired 65 a couple weeks ago in the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Prairie Vista. She then won the regional and finished second in the sectional.

Pacocha, a Bradley recruit, earned medalist honors in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament for the fourth straight year. She then took top honors in the regional and sectional.

University High won't get a chance to defend its Class 1A State title won in 2019. Last year's state was canceled and the Pioneers were bumped up to Class 2A this year.

The Pioneers have qualified for the Class 2A State at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth. Senior Jaelyn Kelly was part of U High's last squad which played in the 2A State in 2018, finishing ninth and not making the cut to the second day.

"We're happy to be there, but we can't let up," said U High coach Greg Dennis. "Anything can happen ... as a coach looking to next year I have a good returning class. I don't want them to think it's OK to rest on your laurels. It's time to continue to work, see what you did wrong and try to do better.

U High is led by junior Reagan Kennedy, who recently committed to Illinois State, and sophomore Ihnera Gerongay. Others in the U High lineup are senior Julianna Burwell, junior Lauren Cervantes and sophomore Adrian Allen.

Kelly, Kennedy and Cervantes were members of U High's 2019 Class 1A state champs. Kennedy tied for third individually.

