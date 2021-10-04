 Skip to main content
University High, Central Catholic advance to boys state golf tournaments

WOODWARD U HIGH STATE

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the 2020 Boys Intercity Golf Tournament. Woodward shot 79 on Monday and helped U High advance to the Class 2A State Tournament.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Jake Swartz didn't count in University High School's team total during Monday's Class 2A Metamora Boys Golf Sectional at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

However, the University of Illinois baseball recruit came up big in another way.

U High tied Dunlap for the third team qualifying spot with 318 totals. The tiebreaker was the non-counting fifth score, and Swartz's 84 was a stroke better than Dunlap's No. 5 as the Pioneers advanced to the state tourney Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Leading the way for U High was junior Nick Manning, who tied for fifth with 76. Andrew Woodward (79), Michael Cavanaugh (80) and Brian Cavanaugh (84) also counted.

Macomb took the team title with 305, followed by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 315. Jacksonville's Brady Kaufmann was medalist with a 1-under-par 70.

Pontiac's Peyton Cheek (76) and Hunter Trainor (77) advanced to state as individuals.

CLASS 1A

Central Catholic advances

Sophomore Connor Campbell's 78 tied for sixth and sparked Central Catholic to third in the Beecher Sectional at Balmoral Woods Golf Course in Crete.

The Saints shot 337 and beat El Pas-Gridley by three strokes for the third qualifying spot in the state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Friday and Saturday behind Beecher (323) and Monticello (333).

Trey Tattini (81), Luke Allen (85) and Jack Whittington (93) also counted for the Saints.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Connor Engel shot 2-over-par 74 and earned medalist by a stroke over Grant Park's Trey Boecker. Also advancing as individuals were Roanoke-Benson's DJ Norman (78), EPG's Tyler Young (81), Prairie Central's Carson Friedman (81) and Fieldcrest's Lucas Bernardi (82).

CLASS 3A

NCHS takes 11th

Normal Community fired 322 to place 11th in the Lockport Sectional at Nettle Creek Golf Course in Morris as no area individuals advanced to The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course for the state tournament.

Kalen Mapugay paced NCHS with 78 while teammate Joey Kahwaji shot 79. Moline's Tommy Potter was medalist with a 5-under-par 66.

Lockport was the team champion with 291, with Lincoln-Way East and Moline tying for second at 298 to advance.

