U High girls roll into sectional golf tournament behind Reagan Kennedy's 2-under 70

SAVOY — It's not like Reagan Kennedy's scores have been that bad this season, shooting in the mid-to-high 70s. Still, the University High School senior was looking to go low in Thursday's Class 2A Champaign Central Girls Golf Regional.

She did — and most of her teammates fired their best rounds of the season, too.

Which all left U High head coach Greg Dennis a little nervous heading into sectionals across the state for boys and girls Monday with trips to Oct. 7-8 state tournaments on the line.

Kennedy eagled the first hole and then drained a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 for a 2-under-par 70 to claim medalist honors at the University of Illinois Blue Course. That led a top-four individual sweep for the Pioneers as they shot a season-tying best 298 to beat Central State Eight Conference rival and runner-up Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by 32 strokes.

"I was more confident in my game today. I was getting the approaches on the green," said Kennedy, an Illinois State commit who was followed for a while by Redbird coach Breanne Hall. "I loved the speed of the greens. I was just rolling in putts."

U High juniors Ihnera Gerongay and Adrian Allen tied for second with 75s followed by Pioneer freshman Natalie Ocheltree's 78. Even U High's non-counting scores by senior Lauren Cervantes (82) and freshman Paige Fischer (83) put them in the top 10.

"We've been practicing really hard and knew what it would take to be where we are now," said Gerongay. "In practice we focused on certain parts that we really needed to work on, and I think it paid off today."

U High advanced to Monday's O'Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville seeking a return to the state tourney at Forsyth's Hickory Point Golf Course.

Dennis wants the Pioneers to put the best regional round in his tenure in the rearview mirror quickly.

"I'm happy we played well. We did what we were supposed to on a course like this," said Dennis. "Going down there it will be a little different environment. There's some home teams down there that can play. Hopefully we don't go there with an arrogance or cockiness that we've got this."

Allen was just plain nervous after turning the front-nine in even-par 36 Thursday.

"I didn't want to mess the rest of it up, right?" said Allen, who tied her season best. "I was pretty good and stayed consistent ... I hit my driver really well, a lot of fairways and I putted really well."

Kennedy, who tied for seventh in last year's Class 2A State as the Pioneers finished sixth, birdied Nos. 5 and 6 to get to 4-under. But three bogeys in the next six holes stopped her momentum.

"I was focusing on what I could do in the future instead of hit the ball right then and there," she said.

Kennedy made a couple good par-saving putts before finishing with a flourish and then seeing her teammates' scores.

"I am so proud of the team," she said. "Natalie shot well. Adrian shot well. Paige shot well. Lauren shot well."

Normal Community didn't get a top-three spot to advance as a team, finishing fifth (362). However, the Iron qualified five individuals for the sectional — seniors Addy Weyrauch (86), Natalie Bruce (90) and Lexi Leathery (93) along with juniors Maggie Rowley (93) and Abigail Baumann (95).

CLASS 1A: Grace Gilpin's 82 paced Central Catholic to third in the Metamora Regional at Metamora Fields Golf Club. The Saints move on to the Kewanee Sectional as did El Paso-Gridley's Sarah Bond, who shot 78 to finish fourth.

Prairie Central captured the Seneca Regional at The Creek in Morris, led by medalist Ella Compton's 86. The Hawks and third-place Dwight (467) also advanced to the Kewanee Sectional. The state tourney is at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Forsyth.

Boys

CLASS 1A: Central Catholic has a head of steam heading into the Illini Central Sectional at Country Hills Country Club in Greenview in search of a second straight tourney appearance.

The Saints captured the Illini Bluffs Regional title with a 317 total at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville. Leading the way for Central were Luke Allen and Connor Campbell who shot 74 and 76 to finish second and third, respectively.

Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman was medalist with a 2-under-par 70 as the Rockets advanced by finishing third. Heyworth also advanced to Coyote Creek by taking third in the Monticello Sectional.

Prairie Central also has its sights set of making it to Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington for next weekend's state. Carson Friedman's 76 paced the Hawks to the Watseka Regional crown at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon with a 321. Dwight moved on by taking third (354) as Jack Groves fired 78.

CLASS 2A: Bloomington advanced to the Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek by finishing third in the Danville Regional at Turtle Run Golf Club. Sam Rink tied for third with 78 to lead the Raiders.

BHS nosed out University High by two strokes for the last qualifying spot, but the Pioneers advanced four individuals led by Nick Manning's 79. Brooks Cluver of Clinton also will be at Coyote Creek after shooting 74 to tie for third at the Maroa-Forsyth Regional.

The state tourney will be at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

CLASS 3A: Normal West edged rival Normal Community for the third qualifying spot at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional at Kankakee Elks Country Club.

The Ironmen did qualify four individuals for the O'Fallon Sectional at Stonewolf Golf Course in Fairview Heights. West's Parker McDermott and NCHS' Johnnie Blackburn tied for fifth with 80s.

The Unit 5 golfers will be seeking spots in the state tourney at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.