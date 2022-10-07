State golf roundup: Roanoke-Benson's DJ Norman tied for ninth in Class 1A Boys

BLOOMINGTON — Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman fired a 4-over-par 76 on Friday and is tied for ninth after the first round of the Class 1A Boys State Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Norman, who tied for fifth last year, trails leaders Connor McCall of Vandalia, Jake Guse of Rockford Boylan and Parker Boehne of Christ Our Rock Lutheran by three strokes heading into Saturday's final round, which begins at 9:30 a.m. (pushed back an hour because of expected frost).

Also making the cut were Central Catholic brothers Liam and Connor Campbell and Roanoke-Benson junior Nolan Hunter.

Senior Liam Campbell fired 81 while junior Connor Campbell came in with 82. Hunter shot 85, which was the individual cutoff.

Roanoke-Benson didn't make the team cut for the final round. The Rockets fired 350 and finished 12th in their first-ever state tourney appearance. Freshman Kaden Harms (93) and sophomore Jack Leman (96) also counted toward Roanoke-Benson's total. Non-counting scores were by sophomore Tucker Bond (98) and junior Drew Garrels (111).

Chicago Latin took the team lead at 312, followed by Effingham St. Anthony (321) and North Shore Country Day (322).

CLASS 2A BOYS

Bloomington senior Sam Rink shot 76 and is tied for 16th after the opening round at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Five golfers — Charles Davenport of Benet Academy, Geneseo's Hayden Moore of Geneseo, Jacob Lutzke of Carmel, Benton's River Stilley and Wade Schacht of Champaign Central — share the lead at 1-over-par 72 heading into Saturday's last 18 holes.

Nick Manning, a University High senior, fired 82 and made the cut on the number.

Defending champion St. Ignatius took the team lead at 304 with Benet Academy (307) and Benton (308) closely following.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Normal Community senior Kalen Mapugay made the cut to Saturday after shooting 80 in the first round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

Andrew Schauenberg of Barrington fired 2-under-par 70 to grab a one-stroke lead over brothers Alex and Johnny Creamean of New Trier.

New Trier opened a 10-stroke lead in the team competition after shooting 295. Hinsdale Central and Lake Forest are tied for second.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

El Paso-Gridley Sarah Bond carded an 81 in the opening round at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur to advance to Saturday's final round.

Central Catholic junior Grace Gilpin shot 100 and didn't make the cut.

Mount Carmel is the team leader at 307, followed by Rockford Boylan (318) and St. Viator (340). Madelyn Young of Mount Carmel and Boylan's Ella Greenberg shot 3-under 69s to share the individual lead.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Senior Reagan Kennedy's 3-over-par 75 is tied for 16th and paced University High to sixth after the first round at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

U High fired 318 to make the cut for Saturday's final round. Stevenson is the leader at 302 with Hinsdale Central (303), Barrington (306) and Glenbrook North (307) all in the hunt.

Junior Adrian Allen (80), senior Lauren Cervantes (81) and junior Ihnera Gerongay (82) also counted for U High, followed by freshmen Natalie Ocheltree (86) and Paige Fischer (91).

Rockford Guilford's Kayla Sayyalinh and Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville are tied for the individual lead after opening with 70s.