Schrock takes second, Pacocha fourth in Class 1A state golf; Kennedy ties for seventh in Class 2A

DECATUR — Pontiac senior Dani Grace Schrock started quickly and put the pressure on Alton Marquette's Gracie Piar during Saturday's Girls Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club.

Schrock, an Illinois State recruit, birdied four of her first 10 holes and closed within a stroke of Piar, who charged to the lead with a 7-under-par 65 on Friday. However, Piar pulled away on the back nine to claim medalist honors by five strokes over Schrock.

A final-round 69 gave Schrock, the 2018 medalist as a freshman, a 141 total. Piar shot 71 to finish at 136.

Senior Allison Pacocha of Eureka, the 2019 state medalist and a Bradley recruit, made five birdies while firing 70 to finish fourth at 144. Ella Greenburg of Rockford Boylan took third (72-143).

Schrock and Pacocha made All-State in every state tournament they played. Pacocha tied for third in 2018 and Schrock did the same in 2019. Last year's state tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.

Mount Carmel ran away with the team title, shooting 604 to beat runner-up Alton Marquette by 36 strokes. Effingham St. Anthony finished third at 659.

CLASS 2A

University High junior Reagan Kennedy earned All-State honors by tying for seventh and led the Pioneers to sixth in the Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

Kennedy shot her second straight 2-over-par 74 for a 148 total. It was her second All-State honor as she tied for third in the 2019 Class 1A State Tournament when the Pioneers took the title.

U High shot 322 in Saturday's final round to finish at 646. Barrington took the team title at 595, followed by Stevenson (610) and Loyola (612).

The Pioneers' other counting scores in the final round were by junior Lauren Cervantes (82-164), senior Jaelyn Kelly (83-164) and sophomore Ihnera Gerongay (83-173). Also in U High's lineup were sophomore Adrian Allen (88-175) and senior Julianna Burwell (95-189).

Senior Mara Janess of Barrington captured medalist honors with a 70-141. Tied for second and four strokes behind were Barrington's Sophia Sulkar (71) and Yorkville's Mia Natividad (75).

