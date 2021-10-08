Reagan Kennedy helps U High girls make team cut at Class 2A State Tournament

DECATUR — Junior Reagan Kennedy led the way with a 2-over-par 74 as University High School shot 324 to tie for seventh after Friday's opening round of the Girls Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course.

By virtue of finishing among the top eight, the Pioneers advanced to Saturday's final round beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Barrington took the team lead at 296, with Stevenson second (299) and Loyola third (306).

Senior Jaelyn Kelly added 81 for U High, while junior Lauren Cervantes (82) and sophomore Adrian Allen (87) also counted toward the team total. Rounding out the Pioneers' lineup were sophomore Ihnera Gerongay (90) and senior Julianna Burwell (94).

U High, which won the Class 1A state title in 2019, was bumped to Class 2A this year. The Pioneers didn't make the team cut at the 2018 Class 2A State Tournament, finishing ninth.

The individual leader is Mia Natividad of Yorkville after shooting 70. She has a one-stroke lead over Mascoutah's Sophia Florek and Barrington's Mara Janess.

CLASS 1A

Gracie Piar of Alton Marquette apparently didn't get the memo the Girls Class 1A State Tournament might turn into a duel between two former medalists.

Piar fired a 7-under-par 65 to grab a six-stroke advantage over Ella Greenberg of Rockford Boylan heading into Saturday's final round at Red Tail Run Golf Club.

Pontiac senior Dani Grace Schrock, who won the title as a freshman in 2018, shot 72 and is tied for third. Eureka senior Allison Pacocha, who was winner of the last state tournament in 2019, fired 74 and is seventh.

Mount Carmel shot 302 to grab a seven-stroke lead over Alton Marquette in the team race.

