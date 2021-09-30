Reagan Kennedy fires 68 to lead U High girls to Class 2A regional golf title

Junior Reagan Kennedy shot a 4-under-par 68 to earn medalist honors and spark University High School to the Class 2A Rock Island Girls Golf Regional title Thursday at Highland Springs Golf Course.

U High sophomore Ihnera Gerongay was second with 74 as the Pioneers placed all six golfers inside the top 10. U High fired 307 with Jaelyn Kelly tied for sixth with 82 and Julianna Burwell, Adrian Allen and Lauren Cervantes tied for ninth with 83s.

The Pioneers advanced to Monday's Washington Sectional at Quail Meadows Golf Course.

Normal Community finished fourth with 368. Pacing the Iron was Addy Weyrauch with 84. Normal West was eighth at 430 led by Piper Smith's 88.

CLASS 1A

Schrock leads Pontiac: Senior Dani Schrock, the 2018 state champion, shot 74 to claim medalist honors and help Pontiac earn the Seneca Regional crown at Nettle Creek Golf Course in Morris.

The Indians fired a 362 total and advanced to Monday's Aurora Central Catholic Sectional at Phillips Golf Course in Aurora. Pontiac also had Rylee Zimmerman, fourth with 87, and Libby Larkin, sixth with 90, in the top 10. Dwight's Kendahl Weller was ninth with 96.

Pacocha triumphs: Eureka senior Allison Pacocha, who won the state title in 2019, shot a 1-over-par 73 to earn medalist honors in the IVC Regional at Arrowhead Country Club in Chillicothe.

El Paso-Gridley's Sarah Bond finished second with an 80. Central Catholic's Grace Gilpin took sixth with 85 while Prairie Central's Ella Compton tied for ninth with 88 as qualifiers advanced to Monday's Geneseo Sectional at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course.

Peoria Notre Dame was the team champion at 357. Prairie Central was fifth (387), with EPG sixth (401) and Central Catholic ninth (411).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.