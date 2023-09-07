NORMAL — The pride and the pressure of the University High School girls golf team’s mastery of the Intercity Tournament rolled onward Wednesday at Ironwood Golf Course.

The Pioneers’ 332 total was a hefty 44 shots better than Central Catholic’s 376 in second place as U High won the event for the seventh straight year.

“I’ve always felt like if we keep it going it’s great. If we lose … no, I can’t think about that,” U High coach Greg Dennis said. “I hate the string, but at the same time I love the string.”

Pioneers senior Ihnera Gerongay was the medalist at 80 on a cool, windy day.

“It was definitely one of my goals I’ve had. Even freshman year, I wanted to win at least one of my years here at U High,” Gerongay said. “My ultimate goal is really to place at state.”

Gerongay was not impressed with her score.

“Not at all,” she said. “I needed to be better prepared mentally. I had little mistakes. I really need to work on them. I definitely could have done a lot better on the back nine. I need to work on finishing stronger.”

Playing in the same group as Gerongay, U High senior Adrian Allen was one shot back at 81 in second place.

“Conditions were really rough. There were really windy shots going all over the place,” said Allen. “I felt like I chipped pretty well considering the conditions. I might need work on my drives. I had some long shots from the fairway.”

According to Allen, the Pioneers are “really excited” about keeping their tournament streak alive. “We had a couple upperclassmen leave last year so we’re getting in a groove of having a new team and a younger team in general. It’s really exciting to see our progress this season.”

U High also had Paige Fischer finish third at 82 and Natalie Ocheltree take fourth at 89. Central Catholic’s Sophia Henderson was fifth with a 91.

“We’ve played really well when the temps were nicer and warmer. Today I didn’t anticipate this nor did they,” Dennis said. “Mentally, it was a struggle for them.

"When you’ve played in high humidity and high temps for three weeks and come out here and you’ve got 68 and windy, it’s a different golf tournament and a different golf course. It’s a little longer. Everything is a little different.”

U High has won the Intercity Tournament all but three years since 1996.

Normal Community finished third at 425, while Normal West and Bloomington did not have enough golfers to compile a team score.

