DJ Norman shows the way as Roanoke-Boys boys golf team qualifies for first state tourney appearance

GREENVIEW — The only way to find Country Hills Golf Course is to carefully heed GPS instructions. One wrong turn and you could get quickly lost amidst the corn and soybean fields of Menard County.

Roanoke-Benson made it there with no problem Monday. Then the Rockets followed the lead of senior DJ Norman into qualifying for its first-ever state golf tournament.

Norman's 2-over-par 74 earned medalist honors in the Class 1A Illini Central Sectional. It also propelled the Rockets to third place with a 334 total and a spot in Friday and Saturday's state tournament at Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course.

"It's going to be unbelievable," said Norman of having his teammates with him after tying for fifth a year ago when he qualified as an individual.

Central Catholic, which won last week's Illini Bluffs Regional, missed advancing to state for the second straight year by four strokes, taking fourth at 338. Heyworth finished ninth with 365.

The Saints' Connor Campbell and Liam Campbell did advance individually. Connor sank a long birdie putt on No. 18 for an 80 while Liam survived a five-man playoff for the last two spots — which included Eureka's Luke Martin — after shooting 83.

"It was kind of a tricky course today. If you don't get off to a good start, it's kind of hard to keep grinding," said Central Catholic coach Mike Wieting. "They gave it their best. We just fell short. They didn't give up."

Roanoke-Benson was in the first wave of teams off Monday after placing third in the Illini Bluffs Regional. The Rockets posted their score and then waited as only Monticello (327) and Illini West (331) bested them.

Junior Nolan Hunter and sophomore Tucker Bond shot 84s for Roanoke-Benson, while freshman Kaden Harms fired 92. The Rockets' non-counting scores were by sophomore Jack Leman (93) and junior Drew Garrels (94).

When asked if making state was the team's preseason goal, Roanoke-Benson coach Kyle Fellner was brutally honest.

"I can't say we brought it up," he said. "It was exciting to see some of our younger guys playing well. All year we've had guys step up in certain positions.

"When a guy had a bad round another guy would come up and play solid enough we could take their score. They've demonstrated a team game. They've had each other's back. They've demonstrated a lot of toughness."

Having a No. 1 player like Norman helps the cause, too.

Norman birdied his first hole, No. 10, before a three-putt bogey on the next hole. He made the turn at even-par 36 and got to 2-under after birdies on Nos. 1 and 2. Norman hit his drive out-of-bounds on the third and took a double bogey.

"I had Coach there to calm me down, which was awesome. He helped a lot today," said Norman. "A lot of credit to Coach. The whole season he's been awesome."

During the pre-round coaches' meeting, it was decided to play the ball up everywhere instead of just in your own fairway.

"That kind of changed things which is obviously more helpful," said Norman. "It was definitely a different course, but everyone has to play it so you can't use that as an excuse."

Connor Campbell checked the online live scoring and thought he needed a par on No. 18 to advance. Turns out he could have taken a double bogey-6 and still made it, but ending with a flourish was "one of the better shots of the day," said the junior.

Senior Liam Campbell birdied the first playoff hole to join his brother. The Campbells were on last year's state squad, so they know what the atmosphere will be like.

"This year I want to keep calm and keep playing," said Connor Campbell. "Last year I started with a triple (bogey) on the first hole and shot 82, but made it to day two. I'm hoping to do a little better and get top 50. I think I'm capable of doing it."

At Danville: Prairie Central finished sixth (352) and Dwight took eighth (362) in the Bismarck Sectional at Turtle Run Golf Club. The Hawks' Carson Friedman shot 82 and missed an individual spot by a stroke. Dwight was led by William Trainor's 84.

Class 2A boys

At Bartonville: Bloomington's Sam Rink and University High's Nick Manning qualified as individuals in the Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Course.

Rink rallied with a 3-under-par on his second nine to fire 76, while Manning survived a playoff after shooting 78 to tee it up this weekend at Weibring Golf Club.

BHS took sixth as a team race with 323. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won with 295.

Class 3A boys

At Fairview Heights: Normal Community senior Kalen Mapugay moved on to The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course after firing 78 to qualify as an individual in the O'Fallon Sectional at Stonewolf Golf Course.

Normal West finished 12th with 375. Lincoln-Way East took the title with 304.

Class 2A girls

At Caseyville: Reagan Kennedy's 76 paced University High as the Pioneers shot 323 to finish third and advance to the state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

Kennedy tied for sixth individually while teammate Ihnera Gerognay tied for ninth with 78. The Pioneers also counted junior Adrian Allen (82) and freshman Natalie Ocheltree (83). Senior Lauren Cervantes (86) and freshman Paige Fischer (89) rounded out the lineup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, which finished behind U High in the Central State Eight Conference Tournament and Champaign Central Regional, earned the title with 312. O'Fallon was six strokes back in second.

Class 1A girls

At Kewanee: Central Catholic junior Grace Gilpin and El Paso-Gridley senior Sarah Bond qualified as individuals in the Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park Golf Course.

Gilpin shot 81 to tie for seventh while Bond's 86 was right on the cutoff for Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur this weekend.

Central Catholic placed fourth with 367, missing out as a team by eight strokes. Rockford Boylan was the champion at 332, two shots ahead of Peoria Notre Dame, with Morton third (359).