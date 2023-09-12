NORMAL – Jack Wenzel didn’t mind putting first on the third playoff hole to decide Intercity Tournament medalist honors Tuesday at Weibring Golf Course.

In fact, the Normal West High School senior preferred it.

“Definitely going first was what I wanted to do,” Wenzel said. “There’s no pressure.”

Wenzel calmly rolled in a 20-foot birdie. When University High freshman Brody Allen could not sink an 18-footer, Wenzel was the Intercity champion.

“It was definitely a goal,” said Wenzel. “I got second last year. I was trying to definitely put some shots together that would allow me to win it. I did exactly that I guess.”

University High won the team championship for the sixth time in the past seven years with a one-shot squeaker over Central Catholic, 322-321

Wenzel and Allen both shot 76 over the initial 18 holes and each carded pars on the first two playoff holes.

“I’ve played this course a thousand times. I played a lot over the summer,” Wenzel said. “There were a lot of strokes left out there. But as long as it’s good enough to get it done, that’s enough.”

Allen landed in the fairway bunker on the third extra hole and recovered nicely to set up a putt. Allen lamented a potential winning birdie putt on the second hole of the playoff that was “not quite on line.”

“I played pretty good all day. Even when I hit bad shots, I tried to come back from it,” said Allen. “In the end, it didn’t work out.”

U High also had Grant Jain place fourth at 78 and Patrick Cavanaugh tie for eighth at 82.

“We felt pretty good about what our chances would be, but we also knew there were some pretty good teams out here,” Pioneers coach Chris Headrick said. “For the most part, they hung in there and had a pretty good back nine. The last few holes they did a really good job of closing it out.”

Central Catholic’s Luke Allen was third at 77, Normal Community’s Brenden Reardon took fifth at 79 and tied for sixth at 81 were Luke Brady of Central Catholic and Normal West’s Rolen Schlipmann.

NCHS and West tied for third in the team standings at 330. Bloomington was fifth at 344.

