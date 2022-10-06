Bloomington's Sam Rink will have father on his mind at first state golf tournament appearance

BLOOMINGTON — When Sam Rink was making a second-nine charge during Monday's Class 2A Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, he enjoyed some extra motivation.

"I felt it throughout the round, thinking about my dad," said the Bloomington High School senior.

Monte Rink passed away almost a year ago from a rare nasal cancer at age 55. But when his youngest child steps to the tee for Friday's opening round of the Class 2A Boys State Golf Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, Sam Rink knows he'll have another fan in his gallery.

"He would be really happy," said Sam Rink. "I remember all the time he spent with me at the range, getting me lessons or equipment. I still have the irons he had me fitted for."

Boys state tournaments also will be held at Prairie Vista (Class 1A) and The Den at Fox Creek (Class 3A) on Friday and Saturday. Girls state tournaments will be taking place at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur (Class 1A) and Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth (Class 2A).

After Friday's first round, the 12-team fields will be cut to the top eight teams (and ties) and the top 40 individuals (and ties) not on the top eight teams for Saturday's final round.

Class 2A boys

It appeared Rink wouldn't make his first state tournament in his last chance.

Rink's third double bogey of Monday's round left him 7-over-par after eight holes. After a par on No. 18, which was his ninth hole, Rink shot 43 and knew it was now-or-never time.

"I was feeling like I needed to make something happen quick," he said. "It started clicking on my second nine."

Rink made a birdie on No. 1. Even a double bogey on the next hole didn't stop his momentum. Rink birdied the next two holes and added another pair of birdies coming in for a 76 to make the individual cutoff by two strokes.

"I felt if I had a putt I was going to make it," he said. "It was pretty cool."

First-year BHS head coach Rich Watson wasn't surprised the long-hitting Rink was able to get on such a heater. It's happened before.

However, Watson said it's difficult to know how Rink is doing by watching his body language on the course.

"He never gets too high or too low. His ability to compete, and it's because he's played other sports, brings that over that there is no quit in him," said Watson. "If he plays a bad round it's only because he played poorly. He's never going to get in his own way. He's a mature kid. I've enjoyed coaching and being around him."

Rink, whose low round this season was a 1-under-par 71 at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy, didn't exactly come into the postseason in great form or health.

An illness, which he believes might have been strep throat, sidelined Rink for the Big 12 Conference Tournament as he lost eight pounds. Rink got back for the Danville Regional and shot 79 to lead BHS to third and a spot in the sectional.

Rink and his older brother, Nolan, were introduced to golf by their father, who was a standout swimmer for BHS. Rink's sister, Macy, is a senior swimmer at Missouri where Nolan also attends school.

Although Rink wants to play college golf next fall, he isn't worried about that right now. He is putting all his focus on this weekend and seeing how far that will take him.

"I'll probably have a lot of people there," said Rink of the group which will include his mother, Jillyn. "I have to play good for them and me. I'm going to go out and leave it all out there in my last high school tournament."

University High senior Nick Manning also qualified as an individual. Manning tied for 20th last year when the Pioneers placed seventh.

Benton senior Cy Benton earned medalist honors a year ago with a 134 total, tied for the second best in Class 2A history. The Rangers finished second to St. Ignatius, which returns its entire lineup.

Class 1A Boys

Senior DJ Norman will be able to tell his Roanoke-Benson younger teammates how to handle the pressure when the Rockets make their first-ever state appearance after finishing third in the Illini Central Sectional.

Norman tied for fifth last year with a 150 total and figures to be vying for medalist honors. Roanoke-Benson's other golfers are juniors Nolan Hunter and Drew Garrels; sophomores Tucker Bond and Jack Leman; and freshman Kaden Harms.

"It helps to have DJ," said Roanoke-Benson head coach Kyle Fellner. "I got to play in the state tournament in high school (for Eureka in 2010), and he's the best ball striker I've ever seen. He's done a good job with his mental game, too, and his short game. But his ball striking gives him a huge advantage."

Norman hopes his course knowledge will give him another edge and isn't worried about expected wind and cooler temperatures.

"It's a big advantage (knowing the course), especially some of the holes where you can take it down another fairway and some places you can miss and be OK," he said. "That's definitely a big advantage, and if it gets windy knowing where you can play. It's Central Illinois and I play throughout the winter. I'll have to tell myself I've played in a lot worse in the winter. This won't be too bad."

Also returning to state will be brothers Liam and Connor Campbell of Central Catholic. Connor Campbell, a junior, tied for 71st last year at 169. Liam Campbell, a senior, didn't make the cut after a first-round 90.

Last year's champion, Vandalia, won't be defending its title. The next three finishers — Country Shore North Day, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception and Effingham St. Anthony — all return.

Class 3A Boys

Normal Community senior Kalen Mapugay will be the lone area representative. Mapugay, who was medalist in the Intercity Tournament, shot 78 in the O'Fallon Sectional.

Led by medalist Jason Gordon, Glenbrook North won last year's tourney with a 575 total, three strokes ahead of New Trier. Those two could battle it out again after New Trier beat Glenbrook North by 13 strokes to win the Hoffman Estates Sectional.

Class 2A girls

University High will be looking to improve upon last year's sixth-place finish with four state tourney veterans in seniors Reagan Kennedy and Lauren Cervantes and juniors Ihnera Gerongay and Adrian Allen.

Kennedy tied for seventh last year and tied for third as a freshman in the Class 1A State when the Pioneers captured the title. This also is the third state appearance for Cervantes and second for Gerongay and Allen. Freshmen Natalie Ocheltree and Paige Fischer round out the Pioneers' lineup.

Barrington is the defending champion.

Class 1A girls

El Paso-Gridley senior Sarah Bond and Central Catholic junior Grace Gilpin are the area competitors after advancing in the Kewanee Sectional. This is the first state tourney appearance for both.

Mount Carmel is back to defend its title.