Bo Zeleznik rushed for 199 yards and five touchdowns to propel the LeRoy High School football team to a 34-14 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Friday at LeRoy.

Zeleznik ran for TDs of 28, 3 and 2 yards in the first half as the Panthers (3-0) led 19-0. The LeRoy quarterback added scoring jaunts of 28 and 3 yards in the second half.

Matt Stuepfert added 82 yards on the ground as LeRoy totaled 349 yards rushing.

Dee-Mack (2-1) scored on a 27-yard pass from Carson Cassady to Max Eccles and an 11-yard Chuck Hathaway run.

Dane Lowery had an 80-yard run, and Cassady completed 4 of 10 for 59 yards for the Chiefs.

BHS nets key Big 12 victory

Bloomington scored 22 straight fourth-quarter points and claimed a 34-26 Big 12 win over Peoria Notre Dame at Fred Carlton Field.

BHS improved to 2-1 overall and in the Big 12 as AJ Codron passed for 168 yards and four TDs.

Keyontae Hamilton had five catches for 63 yards, including scoring grabs of 14, 3 and 20 yards. Juan Rivera snared Codron's fourth scoring toss, an 8-yarder.

Camerson Smith rushed for 154 yards on 16 carries and scored from 67 and 14 yards.

Notre Dame (2-1) received 218 yards rushing and a 99-yard TD from Jack Hanley.

U High claims win

Alek Weiland passed for 238 yards and three TDs while completing 13 of 22 in University High's 42-26 Central State Eight victory over Springfield Southeast at Hancock Stadium.

Caleb Rogers helped the Pioneers improve to 2-1 overall and in the CS8 with 77 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries.

Martin Donahue caught two passes for 91 yards and a TD and added nine tackles and an interception on defense for U High.

Central Catholic moves to 3-0

Central Catholic quarterback Colin Hayes passed for 109 yards and ran for 110 and three TDs as the Saints handled PBL 44-7 in Illini Prairie action at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Will Adelman matched Hayes with 110 yards on the ground for 3-0 Central Catholic, which is ranked No. 5 in 2A.

Eli Rogucki brought back an interception 33 yards for score, and TJ Larson caught six passes for 59 yards.

Hayes scored on runs of 11, 15 and 1 yards. Jack Wisdom caught a 7-yard TD pass from Hayes, Bennett Summers ran for a 12-yard score and Warren Tomczak booted a 23-yard field goal for the Saints.

Standout PBL tailback Robert Boyd-Meents rolled 54 yards for a score and finished with 113 yards on the ground.

Lorton keys Fieldcrest

Eddie Lorton picked up 173 yards on 38 carries as Fieldcrest defeated Ridgeview-Lexington 36-14 at Minonk.

The Knights (2-1) scored 22 second-quarter points and led 22-0 at the half.

Brady Ruestman completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards, and Jozia Johnson intercepted three passes for Fieldcrest.

Eureka tops Clinton

Mason Boles rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns to boost Eureka past Clinton.

Hornets quarterback Dawson Dorn was 12 of 16 and passed for two scores, while also rushing for 57 yards and a TD.

Eureka (2-1) also received 56 receiving yards and a team-high 13 tackles from Tony Kupferschmid. Brent Miller chipped in nine tackles and two sacks.

Sancken lifts GCMS

Aiden Sancken broke free for touchdown sprints of 57, 40 and 67 yards to help GCMS toppled El Paso-Gridley 21-13 at Gibson City.

Sancken amassed 222 yards on 20 carries as the Falcons moved to 2-1.

Ranked tied for seventh in 2A, EPG received 200 yards passing and 88 rushing from Kamren Schumacher.

Micah Meiss had 84 receiving yards and Dante Golden 80 for the Titans (2-1), including a 35-yard TD toss from Schumacher.

Dwight prevails

Dwight improved to 2-1 with a 32-26 victory over Ridgewood at Norridge.

Connor Telford rushed for 71 yards and passes for 109 yards for the Trojans.

Dylan Crouch had three TDs while rushing for 56 yards and hauling in three passes for 60 yards. Seth Robertson led Dwight with 73 rushing yards.

Prairie Central falls

Prairie Central had a final play fall short inside the 1-yard line in a 26-19 Illini Prairie loss to 3A No. 4-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden 26-19 at St. Joseph.

The 1-2 Hawks received 223 yards and two TDs on the ground from Hudson Ault.

Avery Elder completed 9 of 18 passes for 88 yards, and Caiden Schulz returned a kickoff 85 yards for a Hawks' score.

Lincoln defeated

Ki'on Carson rushed for 84 yards and a score as Lincoln dropped a 29-12 Central State Eight decision to Springfield.

Kani Carson returned as interception 3 yards into the end zone for the Railsplitters, who are 2-1 overall and in the CS8.

Blue Ridge cruises

Blue Ridge secured a 54-14 triumph over Metro East in 8-Man play.