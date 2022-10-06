Week 7 high school football preview: Eureka's swarming defense shutting down opponents

EUREKA — Hornets have swarmed in this Woodford County town before.

But not like this.

Executing Eureka High School defensive coordinator Eric Seim’s 9-5-9 philosophy to near perfection, the Hornets have been stinging opposing offenses all season with relentless pursuit to the football.

“Basically it translates to nine players within 5 yards of the ball 90 percent of the time,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said. “We grade this in film and hold our players accountable. Our players believe in the philosophy and replicate it every day in practice.”

While storming to a 6-0 record, the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Hornets have allowed just 10 points all season.

“It just goes with the mentality on defense of swarming to the ball, getting as many hats as we can to wrap up the ballcarrier and tackling well on defense,” Seim said. “We’ve got double whistles in practice. The first whistle stops play then everybody has to be around the ball in a certain time frame.”

Bachman says Seim’s defense has been improving each year the past few seasons, but the speed of this Eureka defense has elevated it to a new level.

“This is definitely the fastest defense I’ve ever coached,” Seim said. “We’ve had maybe stronger, bigger kids. But the team speed we have this year in unbelievable.”

The Hornets have a pass rushing menace on the edge in senior Dakota Wiegand, an all-state and Pantagraph All-Area selection last season who leads Eureka with 47 tackles and eight sacks.

“I knew we were going to be senior loaded, and we had a competitive mindset,” said Wiegand. “Last year we were good but not great. This year we return most of our starters so we knew what we were doing. We didn’t have to learn anything new. All gas, no brakes.”

Joining Wiegand up front are Camron Manning at end, Ben Jablonski at tackle and Garrett Smith at nose guard.

Zech Lapp, Derrick Wiles and John McDonald are the linebackers. Mason Boles, who has missed the past four game with an injury, returns this week to bolster the linebacker crew.

Austin Wiegand and Drew Dingledine are the cornerbacks with Rylan Bachman at strong safety and Justis Bachman at free safety. Justis is the son of the head coach, while Rylan is a distant cousin.

“We didn’t know it would be quite this good, but obviously we’re happy with the results we’ve had so far,” Jablonski said. “We’ve got a lot of team speed. It helps us get to the ball. If a ballcarrier breaks one tackle, he’s not going to break another one because we’ve got three guys already there.”

After giving up seven points in the season opener to Canton, Eureka registered four straight shutouts. It took a 45-yard field goal from Illinois recruit Declan Duley of El Paso-Gridley last week to snap the shutout streak.

“Whatever. It was almost good to get it out of the way now,” said Jablonski. “Maybe in a close game (if the opponent scores) it won’t deflate us at all.”

“Honestly, I didn’t really think about it. I’m just happy we’re winning games,” Dakota Wiegand said. “I wasn’t really focused on shutting them out. I’m more focused on winning.”

Eureka faces a huge challenge Friday when 6-0 Ridgeview, the No. 2 team in 1A, travels to Eureka for a Heart of Illinois Conference divisional crossover game.

“Their line is extremely talented and big. They move people up front.” Coach Bachman said. “Their best weapon is that all-state tailback (Kaden Farrell). He’s got great vision. He gets outside and he can run up the gut.

"They also have two tight ends who have proven they can get out in the passing game and make some big plays.”

Farrell has rushed for 784 yards and 12 touchdowns in five games (Ridgeview has one forfeit win).

Quarterback Alec Thomas has completed 15 of 38 passes. But, seven of those tosses have gone for TDs, and Thomas averages a whopping 24.5 yards per completion.

“It’s going to be quite a challenge. We have to play our best game ever to be able to beat them,” said Mustangs coach Hal Chiodo. “They are an extremely well polished, very good football team with no weaknesses. They do a lot of things and execute every one of them to perfection.”

Chiodo believes Friday’s game and an earlier narrow win over ranked 2A team Tri-Valley “absolutely” helps his team prepare for the playoffs. “It really does. Beating people 50-0 does you absolutely no good.”

West heads to Quincy

Normal West (5-1) steps out of Big 12 Conference play to take on Quincy Notre Dame (3-3) on Friday in Quincy. West downed QND 20-9 during the abbreviated spring season of 2021.

“Fortunately, we’ve played this team before so we know what kind of team they are and have a pretty good idea of things they like to do,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham said. “It’s always a good experience to get out of conference and play some good competition like we did with Richmond-Burton. QND is more of the same.”

Central eyes 5th win

Central Catholic (4-2, 4-2 Illini Prairie) hopes to become playoff eligible with a win over IVC (1-5, 0-5) on Friday in Chillicothe.

“That has been a goal for us. Coming into this fourth year, getting playoff eligible checks one thing off,” said Saints coach Kevin Braucht. “We’re looking at more, but we need to get IVC before we do anything else. It won’t be easy. IVC is much better than their record.”

Another ranked foe for U High

After losing to 4A No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin last week, the Central State Eight schedule has University High (3-3, 3-3) heading to Rochester to face the 4A No. 5 Rockets (5-1, 5-1) on Friday. Rochester’s only loss came to Sacred Heart-Griffin in week one.

“They are very good. They have a championship mentality down there,” said Pioneers coach Brody Walworth. “After playing SHG, everybody looks just a little bit more beatable. They are pretty run heavy. We have to do a real good job on some of their heavy sets and different formations.”

Walworth believes U High needs to take full advantage of both the running and passing skills of quarterback Colin Cunningham.

BHS faces potent offense

Bloomington (2-4, 2-4 Big 12) travels to Peoria Stadium on Friday to take on offensive juggernaut Peoria High. The Lions (6-0, 4-0) are ranked fourth in 5A and average 54.3 points.

“They are really good. They do a little bit of everything and they do it really well,” Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey said. “With their style of play, you just try to win first and second down and make them more one dimensional.”

NCHS finds game

Normal Community was expected to simply take a forfeit win over Urbana this week. But the Ironmen will take on Dohn Prep of Cincinnati in a 1 p.m. Saturday game at Dick Tharp Field.

The Ironmen evened their record at 3-3 last week with a triple overtime 50-43 victory over Danville. Dohn Prep's record is 3-2.