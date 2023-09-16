Normal Community High School quarterback Kyle Beaty threw four touchdown passes and ran for three more as the Ironmen outlasted Peoria 63-42 on Friday in a key Big 12 Conference game at Dick Tharp Field.

Ranked fifth in Class 7A, the Ironmen improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. Class 5A No. 4 Peoria slipped to 2-2 and 2-1 in league play.

"Kyle does a really good job hanging in the pocket with pressure coming and putting some really nice balls in spots only our guys can get them," NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said.

"We felt like to beat them you have to make some plays and take advantage of their press man coverage. Our receivers did a good job winning at the line, and our line did a nice job in pass protection. They really went out and executed."

Beaty threw two TDs each to Mar'Quan Gary and Ivoreon Austin. The Ironmen also scored on a 28-yard Tommy Davis jaunt and a 44-yard Dexter Niekamp interception return.

NCHS led 42-22 at halftime.

Tri-Valley triumphs

Cole Klein rushed for 156 yards and five touchdowns as 2A No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley handled Fieldcrest 55-12 at Downs.

The Vikings moved to 4-0 as Klein found the end zone from 3, 26, 6, 10 and 53 yards.

Tri-Valley quarterback Nick Traugott completed all three of his passes for 66 yards, and Tri-Valley amassed 304 yards on the ground.

Brady Ruestman and Lucas Anson had short touchdown runs for Fieldcrest (2-2).

Bloomington trips Danville

Bloomington scored 14 fourth-quarter points to wrap up a 31-14 Big 12 win over Danville at Fred Carlton Field.

The Purple Raiders moved to 3-1 overall and in the Big 12 as Cameron Smith rushed for 159 yards on 27 carries, including a 9-yard TD.

Keyontae Hamilton reeled in scoring catches of 10 and 7 yards from AJ Codron. Hamilton caught six for 69 yards, while Codron was 11 of 22 passing for 156 yards.

BHS also received a 45-yard interception return for a score from Surya Singh. Kicker Mikey Kimmell contributed a 20-yard field goal and four extra points.

Normal West cruises

Sophomore quarterback Jrue Mangruem passed for 363 yards and four touchdowns while completing 14 of 20 passes in his first start to boost Normal West to a 44-14 Big 12 victory at Urbana.

The Wildcats rebounded from last week's loss to NCHS and improved to 3-1 overall and in the Big 12.

"It feels good to get back in the win column. This past week has been tough both physically and mentally, so it feels good to get this one," West coach Nathan Fincham said.

"We still have some things we have to improve on: too many penalties, too many opportunities left on the field. So we need to continue working on getting better as a team."

Gavin Camp scored two TDs both rushing and receiving, gaining 92 yards on the ground on five carries and hauling in two passes for 95 yards.

Josiah Edmonson rushed for 81 yards and grabbed five passes for 73 yards Maddox Lawson topped West receivers with 120 yards and a score on four catches.

Central Catholic stays unbeaten

Ranked fifth in 2A, Central Catholic held off Monticello for a 24-16 Illini Prairie win at Monticello behind 219 yards rushing and three touchdowns from quarterback Colin Hayes.

The Saints trailed 16-7 after one quarter and led 17-16 at the half after a 34-yard Warren Tomczak field goal.

Will Adelman chipped in 96 yards rushing for Central Catholic (4-0, 4-0).

The Sages are 2-2 and 1-2 in the Illini Prairie.

Olympia rallies for win

In a Sangamo battle of 3A ranked teams, No. 9 Olympia outscored No. 3 Williamsville 15-0 in the second half for a 27-20 victory.

Zach Keedy rushed for two TDs and passed for another for the Spartans (3-1, 3-1). Williamsville fell to 3-1 and 3-1 in the Sangamo.

Chase Litwiller registered a receiving score and Jack Pagel a rushing TD for Olympia, which rushed for 257 yards and passed for 91.

LeRoy runs to win

LeRoy (4-0) rolled up 401 rushing yards in a 47-0 win at Tremont.

Five Panthers rushed for at least 50 yards and one or more touchdowns.

Bo Zeleznik led the way for LeRoy with 154 yards on 13 carries. Landon Welte added 72 yards, Matt Stuepfert 66, Kobe Brent 59 and Brody Bennett 50.

Welte and Brock Owens topped the Panthers defense with 10 tackles apiece.

GCMS clips Eureka

Ty Cribbett ran for 94 yards and five touchdowns to spark GCMS to a 34-14 win at Eureka.

Aiden Sancken added 79 yards on the ground, and Brayden Elliott passed for 139 yards for GCMS (3-1).

EPG rolls

El Paso-Gridley stopped Elmwood-Brimfield on its own 1-yard line on the opening drive of the game, then went 99 yards in five plays to score the first touchdown in a 45-6 nonconference triumph at El Paso.

Skylor Clover rushed for 157 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Quarterback Kamren Schumacher contributed 75 yards rushing and 73 passing for the Titans (3-1).

Prairie Central prevails

Hudson Ault scored on runs of 32, 7, 35 and 40 yards on his way to 181 yards rushing in Prairie Central's 48-0 Illini Prairie win over Rantoul at Fairbury.

Avery Elder completed 8 of 10 for 97 yards and an 18-yard TD pass to Tyler Curl.

The Hawks (2-2, 2-2) also found the end zone on a 35-yard Talen Steidinger punt return and a 29-yard Gavin Tredennick run.

Lincoln drops Manual

Ki'on Carson ran for 120 yards and three TDs and Paytan Bunner 87 yards and two scores in Lincoln's 48-12 victory over Peoria Manual at Lincoln.

The Railsplitters (3-1) got 82 yards passing from Darren Stevens.

Heyworth trips Dee-Mack

Heyworth broke from a 14-all halftime tie to claim a 41-14 decision over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Mackinaw.

Both teams are 2-2.

Dwight dominates

Dwight exploded for 48 first-quarter points and routed Walther Christian 70-0 at Dwight.

The Trojans (2-2) received 113 yards rushing from Ayden Roff and 105 from Dylan Crouch.

Narrow loss for Blue Ridge

In 8-man action, River Ridge slipped past Blue Ridge 21-20.

Davis with a 28 yard TD run! 56-36 Ironmen

