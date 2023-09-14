Central Catholic High School football coach Kevin Braucht sees the improvement in his defense, and not just on the scoreboard.

“I like what our defense is doing a lot,” Braucht said. “First and foremost, we’re running to the ball really well. There is this inner competition amongst our guys to see who can get to the ball first. They don’t want to be the last one there.”

That hustling defense has surrendered just 13 points in three games as the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Saints sport a 3-0 record entering Friday’s Illini Prairie Conference game at Monticello.

“We’re doing a lot better job this year stopping the run,” said linebacker Eli Rogucki, who returned an interception for a touchdown last week against PBL. “I think we’re really bringing the pride back to Central Catholic defense. Saints football used to be known for our defense. That’s what we’re trying to bring back.

“The bonds we have as a team are really growing. We’re rollin’ baby. It’s fun.”

“Eli is playing as good as anybody on defense,” Braucht said. “He’s seeing the field well and understanding what offensive lines are trying to do to him.”

Deciding to use Colin Hayes, the team’s standout 6-foot-6, 235-pound quarterback, at middle linebacker as well has paid off.

“We’re improved on our tackling,” said Braucht. “We chart missed tackles every week, and we’ve been under five each game so far. Last week that was huge because that was a good running back we were going against (PBL’s Robert Boyd-Meents).”

Sam Keller joins Hayes and Rogucki at linebacker. The defensive line consists of Jackson Metzdorff and Johntaye Powe at the tackles and Dominic McKibbin and Cooper Stolfa on the ends. In the secondary are cornerbacks Amir Byrd and Brady Sears and safeties Valshun Powe and Isaiah Whitaker.

“It’s a different mentality on defense, more of a sense of pride,” McKibbin said. “We’ve got to keep working. We have to outperform the week before.”

The Saints will be tested in the middle third of the regular season. After Monticello, Central Catholic faces 3A No. 4 St. Joseph-Ogden and 3A No. 7 Tolono Unity.

“Our focus all year has been 1-0. Focus on the team in front of us,” said McKibbin. “That’s been working well so we’re going to keep rolling with that.”

NCHS faces Peoria

Class 7A No. 5 Normal Community (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) plays its third state-ranked team of the season when the Ironmen travel to Peoria High to meet the high-powered Lions (2-1, 2-0).

NCHS was quite impressive in blanking Normal West 43-0 last week and has outscored opponents 154-20.

Peoria’s loss came to 4A No. 1 Rochester 40-14. The Lions, who shellacked Urbana 92-0 last Friday, play fast break football, featuring frequent onside kicks, few punts and ultra aggressive approaches offensively and defensively.

“They do all sorts of things that make them hard to prepare for,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz said. “They are physical, explosive, dynamic and they challenge you on special teams.”

Drengwitz believes his team is better suited to face Peoria than in 2022 when the Lions earned a 64-30 win.

“We were still playing a two quarterback system, and that’s a tough ask with what they do defensively. It’s helpful our quarterback (Kyle Beaty) is in place going into this game,” said Drengwitz. “We’ve got guys we feel like if we execute well we can win matchups at times.

"We would like to think we’re better (than in 2022), but we still have to execute game plans and do all the things it takes to beat a high quality team.”

West seeks rebound

Normal West fell out of the 6A state rankings after the loss to NCHS, and Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham believes his team learned from the humbling experience.

“It’s definitely been a tough week, but we’ve come back this week with a better approach,” Fincham said. “Mentally we were too focused on Normal Community and lost track of things we need to do better as a team. We mentally reset a little bit this week.”

West (2-1, 2-1 Big 12) will travel to Urbana (0-3, 0-3) without quarterback Johnny Freymann, who broke his non-throwing hand last week against the Ironmen and is sidelined indefinitely.

Sophomore Jrue Mangruem will start at quarterback.

“We have to do a good job of making sure we put him in good situations and make sure he understands what we’re trying to do as an offense,” said Fincham. “He’s an intelligent kid. He’s athletic and has a strong arm. He just needs some experience to reach his potential as a quarterback.”

The Wildcats should have a soft landing in Urbana, which has been outscored 211-14.

BHS eyes third win

At 2-1 overall and in the Big 12, Bloomington could match its win total from last season in a home game against Danville (1-2, 1-1).

“Danville is really physical and has a good selection of skill kids,” said Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey. “I’m really impressed with their defense. They fly to the ball and play a lot of man coverage and challenge you to beat them.”

BHS scored 22 fourth-quarter points to defeat Peoria Notre Dame 34-26 last week as Cameron Smith rushed for 154 yards on 16 carries

“It was a great team win top to bottom with the comeback and the way we played four quarters of football,” Godfrey said. “I was really happy to see.”

U High faces athletic MacArthur

Another Intercity team hoping to take a large step toward the five wins necessary for a playoff berth is University High.

At 2-1 overall and in the Central State Eight, the Pioneers clash with Decatur MacArthur (1-2, 1-2) at Hancock Stadium.

“They have some tremendous athletes,” U High coach Brody Walworth said. “Their record doesn’t show how good of a team they are.”

Generals defensive lineman King Smith, a 290-pounder, has committed to Eastern Illinois, and 6-foot-3, 205-pound freshman Myson Johnson-Cook was a junior high state sprint champion and already has a scholarship offer from Illinois.

“He is unbelievably skilled,” said Walworth of Johnson-Cook. “He’s super fast and big.”

Walworth saw room for improvement in last week’s 42-26 triumph over Springfield Southeast.

“We didn’t play our best game, but we came out the second half and played much better,” the U High coach said. “We’re doing some good things, but we’re still a little bit inexperienced. We’re playing well and competing at a level we can play with anybody on our schedule.”

Fieldcrest nets second win

After a 1-8 season in 2022, Fieldcrest has already surpassed that win total with a 2-1 start.

“We've made the most progress with our commitment to improving every week,” Knights coach Nick Meyer said. “It started in the off-season with our weight program and has carried over into the season. They have bought in to watching film, studying the game and learning from mistakes.”

Meyer believes seeing multiple victories this early in the season “helps a ton. It validates what we're trying to establish here at Fieldcrest with growing the players on and off the field. The kids have been working very hard and people see it in the community and also on Fridays.”

According to Meyer, both of his lines have shown tremendous improvement over 2022. Junior tailback Eddie Lorton leads the offense with 343 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Lorton also is a key defensive player along with Jozia Johnson, who has four interceptions.

“Jozia does a great job making everyone right with their alignment, communicating their assignments and making big plays when we need it,” said the second-year coach. “Eddie is our emotional leader on both sides of the ball. He sets the tone from pregame warmups to the end of the game with his energy.”

Meyer believes a winning season and a playoff berth are attainable goals, but cautions “our job as coaches is make sure our players continue to focus on ourselves improving every week and preparing for Friday's opponent. If we start looking to future games and lose sight of focusing on the game that week, the HOIC will humble us immediately.”

Fieldcrest has a rugged week four opponent in 2A No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley on Friday in Downs.