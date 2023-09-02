Normal Community's Brady Augstin returned an interception for a touchdown for the second straight week to begin an onslaught of scoring in NCHS' 57-6 Big 12 Conference win over Champaign Central at Champaign.

Ranked seventh in Class 7A, the Ironmen led 49-0 at halftime and improved to 2-0. Champaign dropped to 0-2.

Central Catholic cruises

Will Adelman ran for touchdowns of 29, 12 and 39 yards on his only three carries of the evening, and Central Catholic roared past Rantoul 56-0 in Illini Prairie Conference action at Rantoul.

Quarterback Colin Hayes hit the end zone on his lone carry, a 44-yarder. Hayes completed 9 of 10 passes for 125 yards and TDs of 17 yards to Jack Wisdom and 44 yards to Bennett Summers.

The Saints' Sam Keller ran 15 yards for a score, and Connor Rave plunged in from 1 yard out.

Ranked ninth in 2A, Central Catholic improved to 2-0. The Eagles are 0-2.

Prairie Central rolls

Prairie Central quarterback Avery Elder completed 12 of 16 passes for 216 yards as the Hawks defeated Pontiac 47-6 in Illini Prairie play at Fairbury.

Elder threw scoring tosses of 3 yards to Brian Zhao, 16 yards to Kael Marchetti and 56 yards to Tyler Curl.

Hudson Ault led the Hawks on the ground with 92 yards and TDs of 12 and 41 yards.

Pontiac's touchdown was an 18-yard pass from Alvin Delong to Kerr Bauman.

Prairie Central evened its record at 1-1, while the Indians fell to 0-2.

SHG clips U High

Ranked No 8 in Class 5A, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin downed University High 35-17 in Central State Eight play at Springfield.

“We played tough against a good team and just came up a little bit short,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said.

U High (1-1) received 240 yards passing from quarterback Alek Weiland on 13 of 27 accuracy.

Cade Cunningham caught seven passes for 166 yards.

Carson sets Lincoln records

Ki’on Carson established a Lincoln school record with six touchdowns in a 46-6 domination of Decatur Eisenhower.

Carson also set the Railsplitters’ career touchdown record with four TDs on the ground, one on a 59-yard pass from Darren Stevens and another on a 27-yard punt return.

Stevens passed for 109 yards as Lincoln advanced to 2-0.

EPG topples Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley led 35-0 at the half and finished off a 42-8 win over Fieldcrest at El Paso.

Quarterback Kamren Schumacher ran for 127 yards and touchdowns of 3, 5, 50 and 22 yards and tacked on 101 passing yards for the 2-0 Titans.

Skylor Clover had 126 yards on the ground and TDs of 60 and 24 yards.

Eddie Lorton scored on a 5-yard rush for 1-1 Fieldcrest.

R-L rally falls short

Ridgeview-Lexington shaved a 39-6 halftime deficit to one score but dropped a 39-32 nonconference game to Rockridge at Lexington.

"Coming back to have it be a one-score game is a testament to our team's resiliency," Mustangs coach Matt Barnes said. "We've now got to start faster in the first half and put it together for 48 minutes."

Quarterback Drake Powell completed 14 of 28 passes for 199 yards and three TDs for Ridgeview-Lexington. Dom Martin caught four passes for 93 yards.

Kaden Thomas paced the Mustangs defense with 14 tackles.

Eureka loses shootout

Eureka dropped to 1-1 with a 44-36 defeat at Shelbyville.

Mason Boles piled up 207 yards of total offense (168 rushing, 39 receiving) for the Hornets.

Ben Lapp ran for 58 yards on three carries and caught three passes for 62 yards, while scoring both running and receiving.

Jon McDonald added three catches for 62 yards and a score. Eureka quarterback Dawson Dorn was 14 of 25 for 202 yards and three TDs.

Dee-Mack blanks GCMS

Tyce Albritton rushed for a score, and Carson Cassady passed 52 yards to Dalton Burr for another as Deer Creek-Mackinaw downed GCMS 16-0 at Mackinaw.

The Chiefs moved to 2-0, while the Falcons are 1-1.

LeRoy pounds Meridian

LeRoy rolled up 417 yards on the ground in a 41-0 nonconference thrashing of Macon Meridian at LeRoy.

Bo Zeleznik ran for 183 yards on 12 carries and found the end zone from 1, 38 and 69 yards. Matt Stuepfert had 131 yards rushing and TDs of 19 and 78 yards.

Brody Bennett got the scoring started for 2-0 LeRoy with a 3-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Dwight claims first win

Seth Robertson (166 yards) and Caiden Nelson (121) each rushed for two TDs as Dwight squared its record at 1-1 with a 40-14 triumph over Elgin St. Edward.