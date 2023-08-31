Normal West graduated a large and talented senior class. Bloomington sought to turn the page on a losing season and set sail on a winning path.

Both teams received exactly what they were looking for in week one of the high school football season as West handled Champaign Central 47-7 and BHS overpowered Peoria Richwoods 41-0.

In week two, the Intercity rivals meet in a 7 p.m. game Friday at West with only one team escaping at 2-0.

“It validated some of the things we discussed in the offseason,” Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey said. “We didn’t turn the ball over and did things teams need to do the opening week to win. We’ve got to show that growth from week one to week two to make that jump good teams make.”

“While encouraging, it’s something we expected as a team,” said Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham. “We’ve been working since June with this group and had a pretty good idea of this group’s potential. There is a still a long way to go. But that was definitely a good start.”

The Wildcats rolled to a 46-0 win over BHS last season at Fred Carlton Field for their 10th straight win in the series. The Raiders, who opened the rivalry with nine consecutive victories, still hold a 15-13 edge since the schools began playing each other in 1995.

West moved from No. 10 to No. 8 in this week’s Class 6A poll.

Making his first start, Wildcats senior quarterback Johnny Freymann completed 7 of 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the opener.

“I thought he was really good. He did a good job running the offense and doing his best to get everybody in the right spots,” Fincham said. “We talked about things he needs to do better moving forward, but that’s part of the process of learning for him.”

"I waited a little bit. It's exciting to actually do it, to actually be on the field," said Freymann. "It feels good. I was a little bit (nervous) at first. After throwing that first touchdown you ease right into it."

Defensive end Gus Schreiber believes the West defense is comparable to the 2022 unit that posted six shutouts and held eight of 11 opponents to six points or less during a 9-2 season.

“Last year was definitely a talented defense, one of the best in the state of Illinois,” said Schreiber. “The team we have this year can definitely live up to that and match it if not surpass it.”

BHS sophomore receiver Keyontae Hamilton caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns last week in his first varsity action.

“I think I did good for my first time,” Hamilton said. “It was a pretty good experience.”

Raiders quarterback AJ Codron completed 7 of 16 passes for 107 yards and three TDs against Richwoods. Kyveon Chestnut rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries, while Rob Lanier added 47 yards on four attempts.

BHS will have “a handful” of players back for the West game who were held out of the first contest for “rules within our program,” according to Godfrey.

“We came into that game with zero guys with a varsity catch. Our offensive line and AJ brought a calmness to that,” Godfrey said. “We didn’t miss a beat. It was a next man up mentality.”

The Raiders defense limited Richwoods to 20 yards rushing and 100 yards total.

“It was a big confidence booster. We won by a lot more than we thought we were going to win by,” BHS junior linebacker Kenner Bye said. “We just flew around and had a lot of helmets to the ball.”

Bye believes a similar performance will be critical against West’s fast-paced offense.

“We have to read our keys and not get out of position when they’re running hurry up,” he said.

“Their offense really stretches the field from sideline to sideline and vertically,” said Godfrey. “Their defensive benchmark is pursuit and relentless effort to the ball. It’s a typical strong West team.”

Fincham calls BHS “much improved. They are returning a lot of guys. They have a very good defensive lien and an experienced offensive line. Their quarterback has played the position before and is doing a nice job getting the ball to his athletes.

"They’ve got some athletes, and they’ve got some size. Those are things that concern you going into a game.”

Return trip for U High

University High heads to Springfield for the second straight week to face Sacred Heart-Griffin at 7 p.m. Friday after defeating Springfield 35-18 last week.

The Pioneers are receiving votes in the state Class 4A poll, while SHG dropped from fourth to eighth in 5A after a 54-14 loss to Normal Community.

“They had a pretty tough week one matchup against a veteran squad with really good players,” U High coach Brody Walworth said. “We think they’re talented and they’ll be much improved from week one to week two.”

U High featured a balanced offense in its opener. Quarterback Alek Weiland passed for over 200 yards while rushing for 50.

Mason Hooper-Willis caught 10 passes for nearly 100 yards, and running backs Carson Stevens and Caleb Rogers combined for over 100 on the ground.

“We definitely have more pieces, more options,” said Walworth. “We’re not as reliant on the quarterback doing everything.”

The U High defense was sparked by interceptions from Gio Fayne, Lawson Shickel and Griffin Meyer against Springfield.

Adelman runs wild for Saints

Fresh off a 63-point first week, Central Catholic heads to Rantoul for an Illini Prairie contest Friday at 7 p.m.

Will Adelman rushed for 208 yards on 13 carries to lead the Saints offense.

“He got about 50 carries last year and put in tremendous work in the offseason,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “I think he’s already one of the best backs in our conference. He’s not the fastest or biggest, but he’s a strong kid who has all the skill set we need at running back. He’s tough to take down.”

The Saints defense held Pontiac to a net of minus 20 yards of total offense.

“That’s probably the best collective effort I’ve been involved with in my 25 years of football,” said Braucht. “I think there was an inner competition with our guys getting to the football. When that happens, good things tend to happen on the defensive side.”

Central Catholic rose one spot to No. 9 in this week’s 2A rankings. Rantoul is 0-1 after a 53-6 loss to Peotone.

NCHS aims for 2-0

Impressive both offensively and defensively while casting aside Sacred Heart-Griffin, Normal Community travels to Champaign Central for a 7 p.m. Big 12 matchup Friday.

The Ironmen stayed at No. 7 in the Class 7A rankings.

Benning’s huge game

Streator quarterback Christian Benning amassed an eye-popping 456 yards of total offense and accounted for nine touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 74-29 win over East Peoria.

Benning completed 13 of 23 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 177 yards and four scores on 19 carries and even returned an interception for a TD.

“I told people early on he was going to be a really good player. His senior year he set high expectations for himself, and he’s trying to meet those expectations,” Streator coach Kyle Tutt said. “He was really managing the game well and was doing a really good job making some reads.”

Tutt said the early success of running back Isaiah Brown opened up the option keeper for Benning.

Matt Williamson caught seven passes for 160 yards and Anthony Mohr four for 102 yards for Streator, each hauling in a pair of TDs.

More rankings

Tri-Valley jumped from fourth to second in 2A in the week’s state rankings.

In 3A, Olympia climbed to No. 7 after being 10th last week. Eureka entered the top 10 at No. 8.

Area shines in week one

Pantagraph area teams posted a sparkling 18-7 record over the first week’s games.

Four of those losses came to other area teams.

Bloomington-Normal schools led the way with a 5-0 record.

200 club

El Paso-Gridley’s Kamren Schumacher topped Pantagraph area rushers with 225 yards in week one.

Also joining the 200 club were Adelman and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland’s Payton Quaintance with 214.

Showdown at Hancock

Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium was the “meet in the middle” site for a marquee week one game.

Chicago Mount Carmel, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 7A, edged 6A No. 1 East St. Louis 36-33.