Watch now: Wilmington rushes past Tri-Valley in Class 2A semifinals

WILMINGTON— The Wilmington High School football's team power rushing attack was too powerful for Tri-Valley on Saturday.

The Wildcats gained every one of its 324 yards of total offense on the ground in a 42-14 victory over the Vikings in a Class 2A semifinal showdown.

No. 1-ranked Wilmington takes a 13-0 record into Friday's state championship game against Nashville in DeKalb. No. 4 Tri-Valley bowed out at 12-1.

Wilmington led 15-0 after one quarter as Jacob Friddle ran 43 yards for a touchdown and Colin James sprinted 47 yards for another.

The Wildcats added second-quarter touchdowns on a 10-yard James surge, and a Karsen Hansen interception return.

Tri-Valley pulled within 29-7 entering halftime on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Petrilli to Grant Fatima.

One-yard touchdown plunges from Friddle and Hansen in the second half came before Noah Streenz hauled in a 28-yard scoring toss from Petrilli.

James finished with 155 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Friddle had 117 on 20 attempts.

Petrilli completed 11 of 26 passes for 154 yards with Streenz recording six receptions for 111 yards.

Blake Regenold was Tri-Valley's leading rusher with 50 yards on nine carries.

