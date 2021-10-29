Watch now: West can't complete comeback as Washington, Borges prevail in 6A first-round game

WASHINGTON — Thomas Borges went left and right and up the middle. He carried 46 times for 250 yards against Normal West High School's defense.

Yet try as they might, Washington couldn't wear down the Wildcats during Friday night's Class 6A first-round playoff game at rainy Babcook Field.

And when Max Ziebarth went high in the end zone to snag Jayden Mangruem's 12-yard pass with 9:33 left, West was within sight of upsetting the No. 9-ranked Panthers.

"It was a huge momentum boost," said Ziebarth, an Illinois State recruit. "I felt everything shift, but it just didn't fall our way."

West got the ball back twice with a chance to tie or possibly take the lead. However, Washington's defense held tough and the Panthers hung on for a 14-7 victory.

"These guys fought hard the whole way," said West head coach Nathan Fincham, whose team finished 6-4. "We challenged them at half to step up and start matching physicality, and they did exactly that."

Washington (8-2), which shared the Mid-Illini Conference championship, dominated the first half as the Wildcats ran only 13 plays.

Borges carried 16 straight times before fullback Cade Biedscheid bulled in from the 1 with 11:11 left in the second quarter. The Panthers expanded the lead to 14-0 on Borges' 4-yard touchdown run late in the half.

"That was our concern coming in is they were going to pound us 3, 4 yards a pop," said Fincham. "They did that the whole first half."

The Wildcats' defensive staff made some adjustments during the intermission to try and slow down Borges, who had 150 yards.

West used the Wildcat formation with halfback Jono Edmonson taking direct snaps to begin the second half and jumpstart the offense. But it was Washington's offense that ultimately helped the Wildcats.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Brock Leenerman intercepted Washington quarterback Noah Berlett to put the Wildcats in Panthers' territory.

The Wildcats drove 48 yards in seven plays, with Mangruem completing 4 of 6 attempts. Mangruem connected with Jamarcus Webb for a 26-yard gain before finding Ziebarth on a fade pattern.

"Not a lot of teams that can match Ziebarth at 6-5, 230 pounds," said Washington head coach Darrell Crouch, a Normal Community graduate. "That's our MAC backer trying to guard him. That's a tough matchup."

The West defense forced a punt as the Wildcats got the ball back at midfield. But West tried to trick the Panthers with Webb throwing a pass on a reverse that Washington intercepted.

"It's a game of inches and seconds, and we were a second slow getting rid of the ball on the reverse pass," said Fincham. "Unfortunately we turned it over in a big moment. That's on me. I have to do better on that."

Washington missed a 24-yard field goal with 3:03 left that gave the Wildcats a final chance. But after two passes got them to the Panthers' 42, four straight incompletions basically ended the game.

Borges isn't the biggest back around at 5-9 and 165 pounds, but he kept bouncing back after every carry.

"He runs hard. I don't know what Thomas really weighs at this point because you lose weight during the season," said Crouch. "He worked really hard in the offseason and got bigger and stronger and added some weight on his frame. He takes some pretty good shots."

West was held to 137 yards of total offense. Mangruem completed 9 of 21 attempts for 122 yards with Ziebarth catching three passes for 51 yards. Edmonson was West's leading rusher with 23 yards.

"I'm just so thankful to the people and how hard they fought and especially the seniors. This has been a tough two years with the pandemic and Covid," said Ziebarth. "A lot of kids gave up, but it just made us stronger mentally. I wouldn't want to be around any other people."

The Wildcats will return much of their squad in 2022. Fincham's hopes much was gained even during a painful loss.

"It was a good experience for our guys to battle these guys and go toe-to- toe with a good football team that traditionally is really good in the playoffs," he said. "Hopefully these (younger guys) can take a look at how the seniors feel now. These games are always tough."

Washington faces the winner of Saturday's Champaign Centennial at Chicago Kenwood game in the second round next week.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

