 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: University High rolls past Decatur Eisenhower

  • 0
100921-blm-spt-1uhighdecatur

U High quarterback Colin Cunningham (2) runs the ball as he set up a touchdown play against Eisenhower at Hancock Stadium, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Bronson Moeller ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third score Friday as the University High School football team blitzed Decatur Eisenhower, 41-0, in Central State Eight Conference football action at Hancock Stadium.

Quarterback Colin Cunningham passed for two TDs and ran for another as the Pioneers improved to 3-4 overall and in the Central State Eight.

"It was a great team win all around," U High coach Brody Walworth said. "I thought we established the line of scrimmage early, especially offensively. Our up front guys deserve a ton of credit. They were bringing a lot of pressure."

The Pioneers led 17-0 after one quarter as Moeller hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Cunningham, Declan Duley booted a 42-yard field goal and Moeller scored on a 2-yard plunge.

U High added 17 more in the second quarter. Cunningham rushed 4 yards into the end zone and then hit Colton Chinowth with a 35-yard touchdown strike before Duley tacked on a 28-yard field goal.

The Pioneers invoked the running clock early in the third quarter with an 11-yard scoring jaunt from Moeller.

Cunningham completed 9 of 20 passes for 167 yards.

Eisenhower dropped to 0-7 overall and in the CS8.

This story will be updated

+3 
Bronson Moeller, U High

Moeller
+3 
Colin Cunningham, U High

Cunningham
+3 
Declan Duley, U High

Duley

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News