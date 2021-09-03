Watch now: University High briefly leads before Jacksonville takes over to spoil Pioneers' Senior Night, home opener

NORMAL — University High School grabbed a 14-7 lead with 4:53 left until halftime of its home opening football game Friday night at Hancock Stadium as the Pioneers' sideline buzzed with excitement.

Jacksonville quickly subdued U High's celebration.

Cam Ron Mitchell scored two touchdowns before halftime to give the Crimsons a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Jacksonville dominated the second half and took a 35-14 victory in a Central State Eight Conference game on Senior Night for the Pioneers.

"We were ready to play. Our plan was good and our kids came out ready to play," said U High first-year head coach Brody Walworth. "We came up a little short because they made the plays when it was important."

After Jacksonville's Elijah Owens threw a 42-yard TD pass to Tyler Wright to open the scoring, U High (0-2, 0-2 Central State Eight) quickly answered. Bronson Mueller busted off-tackle and scampered 40 yards into the end zone to tie the game late in the first quarter.

Colin Cunningham connected with Ryan Pukacz on an 11-yard scoring play and Declan Duley's conversion kick gave the Pioneers a 14-7 lead.

Three plays later, Mitchell went up the middle 48 yards for a touchdown to knot the game. After a short U High punt, Mitchell made a finger-tip catch of an Owens pass for a 34-yard scoring strike and 21-14 halftime lead for the Crimsons (1-1, 1-1).

Phillip Johnson's 13-yard run and Mitchell's 18-yard run accounted for Jacksonville's second-half scores.

Moeller led U High with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries.

U High travels to Springfield Lanphier next Friday.

