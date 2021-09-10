Watch now: University High accepts forfeit victory from Springfield Lanphier

NORMAL — The University High School football team will not play its scheduled game at Springfield Lanphier on Friday night because the Lions have forfeited the contest due to COVID-19 issues.

The Pioneers improve to 1-2 overall and in the Central State Eight Conference with the forfeit victory. Lanphier is now 0-3.

U High coach Brody Walworth called the last-minute news “unfortunate.”

“I learned about this 10 minutes ago,” said Walworth when contacted early Friday afternoon. “I have no plan right now. We’re trying to figure this out.”

The cancellation is the second to wipe out an Intercity football game this season, although the first was not COVID related.

Bloomington received a forfeit over Urbana last week when Urbana canceled the remainder of its season because of low roster numbers.

Dwight forfeited its second straight game Friday because of COVID contact tracing.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.