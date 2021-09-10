 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: University High accepts forfeit victory from Springfield Lanphier

  • 0
BRODY WALWORTH TALKING TO TEAM

University High head football coach Brody Walworth talks to his team after Jacksonville handed the Pioneers a 35-14 defeat Friday night at Hancock Stadium.

 Jim Benson

READ MORE HERE.

NORMAL — The University High School football team will not play its scheduled game at Springfield Lanphier on Friday night because the Lions have forfeited the contest due to COVID-19 issues.

The Pioneers improve to 1-2 overall and in the Central State Eight Conference with the forfeit victory. Lanphier is now 0-3.

U High coach Brody Walworth called the last-minute news “unfortunate.”

“I learned about this 10 minutes ago,” said Walworth when contacted early Friday afternoon. “I have no plan right now. We’re trying to figure this out.”

The cancellation is the second to wipe out an Intercity football game this season, although the first was not COVID related.

Bloomington received a forfeit over Urbana last week when Urbana canceled the remainder of its season because of low roster numbers.

Dwight forfeited its second straight game Friday because of COVID contact tracing.

+1 
BRODY WALWORTH 2021 HEDSHOT

Walworth

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Baltimore Ravens still win the AFC North?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News