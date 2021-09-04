Watch now: U High trusting the 'process' after home-opening loss

NORMAL — The motto around University High School's football team this season is "Process over Product."

So even though the Pioneers couldn't hold a lead they took late in the first half of Friday night's home opener against Jacksonville at Hancock Stadium, U High first-year head coach Brody Walworth and his players felt they made plenty of improvement from Week 1.

"I feel like in the first game of the season (a 50-9 loss to Decatur MacArthur), we started off good but shut down early on," said U High senior lineman Elon Mondy after Jacksonville handed the Pioneers a 35-14 defeat. "This game we had more effort and pursuit to the ball and more energy. It lasted a little bit longer.

"Of course, we couldn't finish the game and play four full quarters, but like coach said, process over product. We'll get there and keep working at it."

U High (0-2, 0-2 Central State Eight) took a 14-7 lead with 4:53 left until halftime on Senior Night. But two quick Jacksonville touchdowns before the intermission took away that momentum, and U High never could regain it during the second half.

"We've had good process. We had a tough week of practice with some guys in and out of the lineup and being unsure of who was going to be available tonight," said Walworth. "But our kids hung tough and we fought even missing a couple starters."

Two U High starters, running back/linebacker Cade McClellan and wide receiver/defensive back Colton Chinowth, were unavailable. That put more on Bronson Moeller's plate, but he was up to the task.

Moeller, one of eight U High seniors honored before the game, played three positions on offense — slot receiver, tailback and quarterback — along with linebacker on defense.

When Moeller busted free and scored on a 40-yard run late in the first quarter, the Pioneers tied the game at 7-all. He finished with a team-high 80 yards rushing on 14 carries.

"It makes me a little nervous, but I love football," said Moeller of his multiple duties Friday night. "I love to help my team out as much as I can. It sucks we have a few people out, but we can't do anything about it and we have to fight through it as much as we can."

Walworth appreciated Moeller's effort.

"Bronson is one of the few guys we have who have played a ton of varsity football previously. So we lean on his experience and leadership out there," he said. "He played tailback this week because Cade wasn't available. He deserves a ton of credit. He played his butt off tonight. I wish we could have gotten this one for him because him and the seniors put out some great effort."

Moeller lined up at quarterback for a couple plays and helped move U High into position for its second touchdown. On third-and-goal from Jacksonville's 11-yard line, regular quarterback Colin Cunningham connected with Ryan Pukacz on a scoring pass to give the Pioneers the lead.

Jacksonville's Cam Ron Mitchell, who rushed for 137 yards, quickly tied the game again when he burst up the middle 48 yards for a touchdown. After a short U High punt, Mitchell made a finger-tip catch of an Elijah Owens pass for a 34-yard scoring strike and 21-14 halftime lead for the Crimsons (1-1, 1-1).

Phillip Johnson's 13-yard run and Mitchell's 18-yard run accounted for Jacksonville's second-half scores as U High couldn't mount a serious scoring threat after halftime.

"I thought in the fourth quarter, even though we didn't have the lead, we were still fighting on 'D'. It wasn't like we were getting gutted up the middle and stuff," said Walworth. "I think we had a little bit of a letdown because I don't think we quite understand what it takes to play four quarters of football around here.

"That's part of the process. We've played two games where we've looked very good in small doses. We have to figure out how to do it for 48 minutes. It starts with me and the coaches. We're trying to instill that. We have to do a better job making sure our guys are ready to play for four quarters."

Jacksonville finished with 461 yards of total offense to U High's 238. Cunningham went 11 of 31 for 118 yards, but was intercepted three times.

Mondy said it was mistakes that doomed U High's chances.

"Football is a game of momentum and they took advantage of it to get ahead," he said.

U High likes its chances of getting a win next Friday at Springfield Lanphier (0-2) if it can improve as much from Week 2 to 3 as it did from Week 1 to 2.

"Last week we had way too many mistakes. This week it was very minimal," said Moeller. "Some kids just got tired and just didn't want it as much. Next week we'll come back harder. I was telling them we just have to work even harder in practice and we can get this win. I know we can."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

