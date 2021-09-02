Watch now: Tri-Valley 'spreading' its wings and scoring points with new offense

DOWNS — Evidently it didn't take long for Tri-Valley High School head football coach Josh Roop to make his team believers of changing its offensive scheme.

"Everyone loves the big play, and you see that with spread offenses," said senior halfback/slot receiver Noah Streenz. "With the old (Flex-bone) offense you get five yards a carry, and you have to grind your way down the field. One-play touchdowns happen a lot with these spread offenses. A lot of players like it more because it's more flashy."

The Vikings converted to the spread offense during the abbreviated spring season while compiling a 3-1 record. Tri-Valley, ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A state rankings, got this season rolling with a 43-0 victory against ALAH last Friday.

Roop said it was pretty simple why he wanted to change his offense after years and years of success, including a Class 2A state championship in 2015 and 2A runner-up finish in 2013.

Recommended for you…

"We had some guys we wanted to get out in space," said Roop, who is in his 14th season with the Vikings. "We looked at the personnel we had and felt our personnel fit that more than it fit our old-style Flex-bone. We're still running option, just out of the spread."

Senior Andrew Petrilli is in his third year as the Vikings' starting quarterback. So what was his initial reaction to lining up a couple yards behind the center in shotgun formation?

"I thought it was awesome," he said. "I like how it allows us to do lot more things, use our talents more on the outside. Our receivers use their speed a lot more than being bunched in. It picked up our passing game a lot and gives our playmakers a chance to make plays."

Those playmakers include Streenz and wide receivers Nate Simon and Grant Fatima, while Blake Regenold provides the bruising fullback-type used in the Flex-bone when the Vikings need some tough yards.

When Roop was drawing up some plays in the offseason a couple years ago using the spread, he found out assistant coach Nate Lieber ran it while he was at Carterville High School. Roop leaned on Lieber to help him design the offense's conversion and even had Carterville's head coach come and talk to him about it.

"I like the mismatches it gives and a way of isolating kids in situations where they can be successful and putting the defense at a disadvantage, for sure," said Roop. "I also like the fact we don't always see nine guys in the box every week."

Petrilli thought the four-game spring season was a perfect chance to learn the spread offense heading into the nine-game fall season. Tri-Valley opens Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division action Friday when it entertains Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1-0).

"It was an adjustment when we started in the spring. We had our ups and downs, but I feel we're really starting to get the hang on things," said Petrilli. "We have a lot of work to do if we want to get to the places we all want to go. But I feel we're making improvements and we're leaps and bounds from where we were in the spring. We're getting better every single week."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roop said snapping the ball hasn't been a problem. TJ Klein, a junior, handled the center duties last spring, but has been moved to guard. Sophomore Jacob Bischoff is the new center.

What has been a problem is breaking old habits, especially for a veteran coach.

"Sometimes I'm still, when diagramming (a play), I put the quarterback up under center because it's a hard adjustment," said Roop, smiling. "I've been drawing it up that way for 20-some years then suddenly I'm putting him back there further."

Big victory for Lincoln

Lincoln head coach Matt Silkowski said no one in his program is talking about breaking the school's lengthy playoff drought — which stretches back to 1984 — even after a season-opening 58-6 rout over Clinton.

But the Railsplitters are definitely feeling good about themselves this week heading into Friday's Apollo Conference opener against Charleston at Lincoln.

"We knew we were going to struggle in the spring (going 0-6), but that said we had some very good talent in that freshmen class and some guys who could be some big-time playmakers and some sophomores, too, who we played at the varsity level to get them that experience," said Silkowski.

"They took some bumps and bruises in the spring hoping that would translate into what it did (against Clinton)."

Senior quarterback Elijah Pollice completed 6 of 7 attempts for 139 yards and two TDs, including a 78-yarder to Jaden Leadley. Sophomore Kion Carson led the running game with 102 yards on five carries thanks to a 69-yard scamper, while his twin brother, Kani, had an interception.

Charleston hammered Lincoln, 54-0, in last spring's opener.

"That will be a tough one for us," said Silkowski. "Obviously we've come a long way since that day. They've beat us twice in a row. They kind of got our number. We're the underdog."

Tharp Field ceremony

Normal Community fans are asked to be in their seats at 6:40 p.m. Friday when the Ironmen hold a pregame ceremony before playing Peoria Manual for the dedication of Dick Tharp Field.

Tharp, 90, coached NCHS from 1968-88 and compiled a 158-50-5 record, including a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 1974.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.