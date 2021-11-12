Watch now: Tri-Valley hopes lesson learned two weeks ago helps against Farmington

DOWNS — When Rockridge jumped out to 14-0 and 21-7 leads against second-seeded Tri-Valley in a Class 2A first-round playoff football game two weeks ago, the Vikings' defense looked stunned.

After all, no opponent had scored more than 14 points in any game against Tri-Valley all season.

"We overlooked them a little, and they hit us hard," said Tri-Valley inside linebacker William Masters.

Thanks to quarterback Andrew Petrilli's 513-yard total offense day, Tri-Valley survived to slip past No. 15-seeded Rockridge, 47-42. The Vikings were back to their stubborn defensive selves last week, pitching a 42-0 shutout of Heart of Illinois Conference rival Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

That set up Saturday's 1 p.m. quarterfinal showdown between the Vikings and No. 3-seeded Farmington, both 11-0, at Viking Field. The winner moves on to next week's semifinals against Wilmington or Kankakee Bishop McNamara. Tri-Valley will be on the road if it wins.

Tri-Valley's defense said it won't make the same mistake against Farmington it did two weeks ago when facing Rockridge. That's good because Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop sees plenty of similarities between Rockridge and the Farmers.

"The first half (against Rockridge) we hadn't had to play at that level this year, and it was very evident," said Roop. "We had to take it to a different level in the second half and our kids responded. That prepares us very well for this week."

Tri-Valley outside linebacker Nathan Simon said the Vikings' defense might have peeked at Rockridge's record (5-4) and No. 15 seed.

"They were a lot better than a 15 seed," said Simon of Rockridge. "I was proud of us how we battled and never gave up. It was good for a first game to have a little adversity and come out on top. I was proud of us."

Masters leads the Vikings in tackles with 80 despite missing three games. Simon is next with 60 tackles, including 11 of the Vikings' 13 sacks.

Outside linebacker Kyle Krzeminski has contributed 44 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.

"Kyle Krzeminski seems like he gets the tough job every week," said Roop. "He doesn't necessarily get the tackles, but does things during the game that makes it hard on the offense. He's always over their strong size."

Roop said junior TJ Klein has played well inside on the defensive line, while sophomore linebacker Jacob Bischoff has progressed well playing next to Masters. Junior Grant Fatima is the Vikings' top cover guy while senior free safety Noah Streenz gets everyone lined up correctly.

Krzeminski wasn't surprised the Vikings rebounded defensively against Dee-Mack.

"The adjustments we make from week to week, especially our coaches that help us, we pick it up really fast and show it on the field," he said.

Farmington probably feels like it belongs to the HOIC. The Farmers' first two playoff victories came against El Paso-Gridley (42-6) and Tremont (35-12).

Powering an offense that averages 43.9 points per game is quarterback Gage Renken, who has completed 70 of 124 attempts for 1,447 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Kevin Schultz is the Farmers' top runner with 1,264 yards and 15 TDs. Riley Embry is a threat running (857 yards) and receiving (226 yards). Corbin Rutledge is Farmington's top receiver with 19 catches for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.

"They're also big up front. They match up well with us and we match up well with them," said Roop. "The thing that worries me is their size and physicality and how aggressive they are on defense."

Farmington's defense will try to slow down Petrilli, who has accounted for 2,554 yards and 38 TDs through the air and on the ground. Blake Regenold adds 776 yards rushing, while Streenz contributes 601 yards rushing and 401 more receiving.

This is the fourth time the Vikings have advanced to at least the quarterfinals under Roop's guidance, winning the 2A state title in 2015. The veteran coach said there's no mystery which teams keep playing after this week.

"You have to continue getting better every week," he said. "I've told the team it's teams that get stagnant at this time of year and decide they don't have to do anything different or get better that usually get eliminated."

