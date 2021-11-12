Watch now: Tough competition hardens Ridgeview-Lexington for playoff run

COLFAX — To explore how and why a Ridgeview-Lexington football team that stood at 3-4 in mid October remains alive in the Class 1A playoffs, it might be enlightening to delve a bit deeper into those four defeats.

The Mustangs, champion of the Heart of Illinois Conference Small School Division, suffered its losses to HOIC Large Division teams Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka. All four qualified for the 2A playoffs.

“That helped us prepare for the playoffs because we played a tough schedule,” R-L coach Hal Chiodo said.

That preparation has shown itself in playoff wins over Rushville-Industry (34-6) and Peru St. Bede (47-20) and sent the 7-4 Mustangs riding into Saturday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal game at Colfax against 10-1 Abingdon-Avon.

Among just four four-loss teams left in the playoff over all eight classes, Ridgeview exhibited its potential for a 1A playoff run while dominating HOIC Small Division rivals Fisher, GCMS, LeRoy and Heyworth by a combined score of 156-0.

The Mustangs’ offense leans on the broad shoulders of junior tailback Kaden Farrell, who leads the Pantagraph area with 1,807 yards rushing. Farrell averages 6.9 yards per rush and has 18 touchdowns.

“Kaden is a coach’s dream and a teammates’ dream, too,” Chiodo said. “He’s the nicest, greatest kid you’ll ever meet inside and outside football. He really draws the team together. They want to block for him because they know if they do a good job blocking, he’s definitely going to make something of it.”

According to his coach, Farrell has been stopped for loss yardage just eight times in 263 carries and five of those negative rushes came in the first three games. “He’s fast enough, but he’s very powerful and hard to tackle,” said Chiodo. “His yards after contact are incredible.”

R-L has a secondary rushing option in Logan Friedmansky (441 yards) and a dynamic receiver in Ben Peacock, who averaged 31.3 yards on his 12 receptions. Farrell has 13 catches for 253 yards.

The Mustangs have completed just 45 passes all season but average 22.3 yards on those connections.

“Ben is extremely fast,” Chiodo said. “He’s been a great addition to the team. He’s a soccer player at heart.”

Carter Coffman stepped in at quarterback when starter Alec Thomas broke a collarbone early in the season. Thomas is back and both see time under center.

Outside linebacker Jacob Whitehill leads the Mustangs with 115 tackles and has 30 in two playoff contests. Middle linebacker Evan Antonio is next with 109 tackles (26 in the playoffs) and averages 47.0 yards punting.

Abingdon-Avon is the top seed in the northern bracket of 1A, while R-L is No. 13.

“They have an excellent quarterback. He’s probably at least equal to the Tri-Valley quarterback (Andrew Petrilli),” Chiodo said of Easten Schisler. “He’s very fast and throws extremely well.”

Schisler has completed 87 of 140 passes for 1,348 yards and 18 touchdowns and adds 685 yards rushing with 11 more touchdowns.

The Tornadoes’ top rushers are Drake DeJaynes and Parker Darst with Clay Slagel a game-breaking receiver with 40 catches for 857 yards.

“We’re a little bigger than they are,” Chiodo said, “but they are faster than us.”

Abingdon-Avon won its first eight games before suffering a 40-26 loss to Monmouth in the regular season finale. The Tornadoes have defeated Kewanee-Wethersfield (14-8) and Iroquois West (55-30) in the playoffs.

Saturday’s winner will meet either Fulton or Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.