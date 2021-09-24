Watch now: Tolono Unity starts fast, trips Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON – Tolono Unity High School returned an interception for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage that launched the Rockets to 41-13 Illini Prairie Conference football victory over Central Catholic on Friday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Ranked fourth in Class 3A, Tolono received a 24-yard interception return into the end zone from Camden Mette on its way to a 5-0 record both overall and in the Illini Prairie.

“I’m not happy with the result, but we played a good team,” said Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht, whose team slipped to 3-2 and 3-2 in league play after its second straight loss to a top four 3A squad. “When you make as many self-induced errors as we did, that’s what’s going to happen.”

The Saints trailed 14-0 after one quarter before quarterback Colin Hayes found Ryan Hoeferle with a 4-yard touchdown pass to pull within 14-6.

The Rockets led 21-6 at the half and struck quickly after the break when Matt Brown rambled 62 yards for a touchdown.

Tolono held a 41-6 advantage before Hayes ran 11 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.

Brown rushed for 117 yards on 14 carries. Rockets quarterback Blake Kimball amassed 97 yards rushing and 86 passing.

Playing without injured standout Jake Slaughter, Central Catholic received a team-high 46 yards on the ground from Ian Whitaker.

Hayes completed 14 of 28 for 121 yards and was intercepted twice. Hoeferle caught seven of those passes for 84 yards.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

