Watch now: Surviving close call may be something that helps Normal Community in the long run

PEORIA — For Chris Taylor and his Normal Community High School football teammates, surviving a close call could be the best thing to happen to them this season.

Seemingly on their way to a fourth straight blowout victory Saturday night, strange things began to happen to the Ironmen after taking a 21-0 lead against Peoria Notre Dame at Endres Field.

Notre Dame recovered two onside kicks. The Ironmen snapped the ball over the punter's head for a safety. NCHS couldn't make a first down and the Irish kept marching up and down the field almost at will.

NCHS trailed most of the second half. But the defense got a huge stop at the Ironmen's 11, which set in motion an 89-yard drive capped by Taylor's 1-yard run with 2:11 left to retake the lead.

When Taylor intercepted his second pass of the game two plays later, unbeaten NCHS breathed a huge sigh of relief while escaping with a 29-22 victory in a Big 12 Conference thriller.

"We definitely needed a game like this to keep our heads. There's teams out here that can compete with us," said Taylor, a junior. "This win definitely put us in our place. We definitely needed this. I feel next week's practice is going to be a good one."

NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz didn't like what he was watching at the time, but admitted winning a tight one has its benefits.

"They're not a lot of fun, but they're good for you. They really test you," he said. "It's easy to play when you're winning and the game is in control. But can you still play with the same energy, attitude and togetherness when you're not playing well and making mistakes on special teams, offense and defense?

"I thought our coaches did a good job keeping their composure and our kids hung in there, too."

NCHS, which improved to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the league, built a 21-0 lead with 8:52 left in the first half. Quarterback Chase Mackey threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Lay before Mackey scored on runs of 6 and 95 yards, the latter highlighted by a nifty spin move at the 40-yard line that left a defender grasping.

"I felt I looked kind of awkward, but it got the job done," said a smiling Mackey afterwards.

After beating its first three opponents by a combined 146-35 margin, NCHS appeared on its way to an easy victory and maybe another running clock.

Not quite so fast.

Notre Dame (2-2, 2-1) stormed back, cutting the deficit to 21-14 at halftime.

The Irish scored on their first drive of the second half after recovering an onside kick and went ahead 22-21 with 7:58 left in the third quarter when NCHS punter Ryan Millmore saw the snap sail well over his head and out of the end zone for a safety.

For the most part, NCHS' players kept their cool on the sidelines as things weren't looking good.

"There were a few times guys got in their heads, but we shut that down," said Mackey. "We were pretty calm throughout the whole thing knowing if we go out there and do our assignments, the dominos will fall into place."

Sophomore Tommy Davis had some big runs in the winning drive, including a 35-yard scamper to Notre Dame's 24. Taylor's four-yard gain got the ball to the 1 before he broke outside on the next play for the winning score.

"I give credit to all my O (offensive) linemen. You can't score without an O-line," he said. "Thanks to the O-line and coaches for calling the play and trusting me and the team, and we got the win."

Mackey, who ran for 131 yards on five carries and completed 5 of 10 attempts for 81 yards, knows a victory like this could help in November.

"We were saying on the sidelines if we want to win big-time 7A (playoff) football games these are the types of games we're going to be in," he said. "So this is good experience after coming out the first three weeks and beating those teams pretty handily. Coming out here and having a close game, I think, was really good for us."

Drengwitz said he didn't get the feeling NCHS relaxed with the 21-point lead. Notre Dame's wing-T offense, with plenty of deception, got the Ironmen on their heels and NCHS' defense — which had four interceptions despite giving up almost 400 yards — was on the field for long stretches.

And when NCHS needed to make plays in the fourth quarter on both sides, the Ironmen responded.

"I'm proud of our guys. I don't feel like they gave up," said Drengwitz. "I felt like they continued to fight and stick together. I'm really proud of our offensive line at the end of the game to drive the ball and running the football down the field."

Mackey realizes the week ahead in practice before facing Champaign Central at Dick Tharp Field on Friday might not be easy.

"I know we had a few personal fouls, blown coverages, misreads that we're probably going to run a little bit for that," he said. "But it will make us better. That's OK."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.