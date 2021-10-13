Watch now: Spring battles against talented seniors paved way for Prairie Central's 6-1 start

FAIRBURY — There were Prairie Central High School football battles last spring that no one saw except the Hawks' players and coaches.

Daniel Hawkins and his current teammates will never forget them, either.

Partly in an effort to get this year's team ready with a quick turnaround caused by the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out last fall's season, Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain changed things up in practice.

Quain put a talented senior group — one that hoped to contend for a state title after advancing to the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2019 — on the White team in practice and the rest of the squad on the Blue side.

"We took a couple butt kickings, you know?" said Hawkins, laughing at the memories, which included playing in the snow. "But, obviously, you can see it's working. We've come together pretty well. Last spring we played one of the best teams in practice every day. What more can you ask for? It improved us a lot."

Prairie Central dropped its opener to unbeaten Tolono Unity, which is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A state poll, hurting itself with five turnovers in a 41-28 loss.

The Hawks regrouped and have ripped off six straight wins heading into Friday night's 7 p.m. Illini Prairie Conference showdown against Class 3A No. 8-ranked Monticello (6-1) at Lewis Field.

"We're a little Cinderella story. People coming into the season were saying, 'Ah, the seniors left, they were a great group of kids,' but we're no joke, either," said Hawkins, a senior two-way lineman. "We've stayed together as a family and worked hard every day in practice to show people we're the real deal."

Quain was a first-year Hawks assistant coach in 2006 when Prairie Central advanced to the Class 4A semifinals. However, the Hawks went 0-9 the following season.

"I saw early on if you don't get those underclassmen ready to go ... bad things can happen," said Quain.

So after the 2020 fall season was wiped out, Quain decided he needed to get those underclassmen ready for this fall during an abbreviated spring season while also giving his seniors a chance to play in front of their families and friends.

Quain first rearranged his coaching staff, giving himself and others specific segment groups from freshmen to varsity. He thought that would add better continuity in the staff.

Then Quain devoted two days of practice with the seniors on the White team going against the Blue squad of underclassmen.

"It really toughened us up and showed how game speed we needed to be going against them," said junior halfback/linebacker Camden Palmore. "If we were too slow we needed to get up and going. And it showed us how to play as a team because they were well built and we were underdeveloped. It showed us how to play together."

Drew Fehr, another standout junior halfback/inside linebacker, said the offensive reps of going against a stout defense were invaluable.

"It was a great experience playing against them, and coming out here (this season) playing against varsity opponents it has made it a lot easier," said Fehr.

Quain enjoyed how the underclassmen in the spring "embraced" competing with a top senior class while also developing their own leaders.

"We had a lot of scrimmages, and this group we have now never back down mentality to them," he said. "They didn't always win a lot of those battles, but when they did they celebrated big. The fight in them and willingness not to back down, I got a sense if we could get things all figured out we had a good thing going for this season."

The Hawks have relied on their solid running game and fast defense to become playoff eligible with regular-season games left against Monticello and next Friday at Central Catholic.

Fehr, who got hurt in the second game of the spring, paces the Hawks with 709 yards rushing on 131 carries for seven touchdowns. Palmore, who started the last three games in the spring, has added 654 yards on 67 carries with seven TDs.

Senior Owen Rafferty has only attempted 27 passes, completing 15 for 291 yards and three TDs. Rafferty has gained 343 yards rushing.

"I'm somewhat stubborn," said Quain of averaging about four passes per game. "Running the ball for us is a true outcome. If we can get three or four yards every time we run we know we're going to pick up first downs, and we're happy with that."

Defensively, the Hawks have allowed only 29 points in the last four games, pitching their first shutout in a 28-0 victory last week at Olympia.

"Everyone has a high motor and wants to get to the football and make tackles," said Fehr. "Nobody is slacking on defense and taking plays off. Everyone is hustling."

Palmore said the defense learned its lesson in the spring going against their senior teammates.

"Toward the end we started having some good defense, so if we can hang with them we can hang with any team," he said. "It takes total effort from everybody. With our defense everyone is going downhill and making their way to the ball."

Prairie Central lost in the final seconds to Monticello in last spring's opener before finishing with four lopsided victories.

There will be plenty of motivation for the Hawks on Friday night to remember their teammates who were on the White team in practice.

"Obviously we want make up for those seniors not being able to get to the playoffs and make up for the one loss they had," said Fehr. "That would be cool to get a win this year for them."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

